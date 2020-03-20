SAG-AFTRA National Headquarters in Los Angeles Closed due to Coronavirus

SAG-AFTRA’s nationwide headquarters in Los Angeles has been closed to reduce the chance of publicity to the coronavirus.

Gabrielle Cartereis, president of SAG-AFTRA, notified the 160,000 members of the performers union of the closure of the workplaces in the mid-Wilshire district in a message despatched Friday night time.

“The security of our members and employees stays paramount,” she mentioned. “To attenuate the chance of publicity to COVID-19, efficient instantly, entry to the SAG-AFTRA nationwide headquarters workplace in Los Angeles is suspended till additional discover. All core providers are absolutely purposeful and operations proceed by phone, e-mail and digital communication.”

“Please contact SAG-AFTRA as wanted at (855) SAG-AFTRA,” she added. “This telephone quantity, together with the protection hotline, is on the again of your membership card and in your member app. SAG-AFTRA has additionally created an internet useful resource for data on member security, emergency reduction, hyperlinks to state’s unemployment insurance coverage web sites and different sources. Please go to sagaftra.org/covid-19 incessantly for updates.”

The announcement from Carteris got here in the wake of California residents being been ordered to keep at house, besides to get meals or different important providers, in order to gradual the unfold of the coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced the order in a press convention on Thursday night time, saying it would stay in place till additional discover.

Earlier on Thursday, Los Angeles County, officers referred to as the mandate a “Safer at House” order. The order closes “non-essential” retail shops, playgrounds, museums, indoor malls and purchasing facilities. The county order additionally bans gatherings of 10 folks or extra.