SAG-AFTRA, PGA Recommend Temporary Hold on Production Amid COVID Surge

Amid surging COVID-19 instances in Southern California following the vacations, SAG-AFTRA, the Producers Guild of America and the Joint Coverage Committee are collectively recommending a “momentary maintain on in-person manufacturing in Southern California.” Collectively, the organizations symbolize hundreds of actors, producers, business advertisers and advert businesses.

“Southern California hospitals are dealing with a disaster the likes of which we’ve got by no means seen earlier than,” stated SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris within the joint assertion. “Sufferers are dying in ambulances ready for remedy as a result of hospital emergency rooms are overwhelmed. This isn’t a secure surroundings for in-person manufacturing proper now.”

The organizations are encouraging a manufacturing halt till extra hospital beds can be found. As Selection has beforehand reported, most main TV studios, together with CBS TV Studios, Warner Bros. TV, Common TV and Walt Disney-owned twentieth TV and ABC Signature, final week prolonged their vacation manufacturing hiatus to mid-January.

Members of SAG-AFTRA who reside in Southern California are urged to remain house, in response to the joint assertion, and “chorus from accepting on-set employment for the following a number of weeks.” Any actors who’re slated to work over the following few weeks and have on-set security considerations are inspired to contact SAG-AFTRA.

“Even placing apart the danger of buying COVID on set — a threat that we’ve got performed an important deal to mitigate by means of our security protocols — on set manufacturing all the time poses some threat of damage, whether or not due to a stunt gone mistaken, an tools failure or a garden-123 fall,” stated David White, SAG-AFTRA’s nationwide government director. “Proper now, with few if any hospital beds obtainable, it’s exhausting to grasp how a employee injured on set is meant to hunt remedy.”

White additionally famous appreciation for the studios and producers which have already preemptively paused manufacturing.

In Los Angeles alone, over 10,000 new COVID-19 instances are routinely recorded day by day, with a seven-day day by day common of 77,520, in accordance the the Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being. The present testing positivity fee stands at 18.4%. As of Sunday evening, 7,544 folks in L.A. are at the moment hospitalized with COVID-19.

In a separate assertion issued from the PGA, presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher additionally inspired any tasks capturing within the area to press pause, and recognizing that “these are robust occasions and it is a robust choice,” however stated that producers function leaders each on productions and within the leisure neighborhood.

“Impartial producers may also help maintain the road on this disaster by taking the troublesome however accountable step of suspending manufacturing for now,” they stated. “We are able to and can do what it takes to guard our solid and crew, and our neighborhood.”

The sweeping advice impacts business manufacturing in addition to movie and TV. JPC chief negotiator Stacy Marcus stated it’s “just too nice a threat to performers, crew, and business personnel to proceed manufacturing understanding that hospitals are in disaster mode and the variety of instances continues to rise.”