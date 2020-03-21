SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Details Union’s Coronavirus Response

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris has issued a video detailing the union’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Make no mistake: We’re on this collectively,” she stated. “I would like you to know that we, SAG-AFTRA, are responding to this and taking motion in actual time, and I imply that’s morning and night time and into the wee hours.”

The video was posted on the SAG-AFTRA web site Saturday and despatched by way of e-mail to the 160,000 members of the performers union. SAG-AFTRA had introduced Thursday night time that it closed the nationwide headquarters in Los Angeles to reduce the danger of publicity to the coronavirus.

“I would like you to know that we’ve got taken aggressive steps to proceed to gradual the transmission of COVID-19,” Carteris stated. “I acknowledge that probably the most difficult issues going through our members throughout this nationwide emergency is the lack of work. That causes untold financial ache and hardship.”

Carteris urged members to achieve out to lawmakers and famous that SAG-AFTRA is a part of a joint response from leisure trade unions calling on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Congress to go emergency aid laws that expands state unemployment advantages and sends money to the impacted staff they symbolize.

She additionally urged members to make sure that they’re donating funds solely to professional organizations, such because the not too long ago launched COVID-19 Catastrophe Aid Fund, created by the SAG-AFTRA Basis and the SAG-AFTRA Movement Image Gamers Welfare Fund. The fund covers members who’re in an emergency monetary disaster associated to coronavirus to cowl primary bills akin to lease, mortgage, utilities, medical payments and different important wants.

“In case you need assistance, ask,” Carteris stated. “In case you may help, please give. Collectively, we will do something. Be secure.”