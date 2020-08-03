SAG-AFTRA Reaches 3-Year Deal on TV Animation

SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative settlement with the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers on a three-year deal masking TV animation.

The deal, introduced on Monday, covers animated packages produced for tv, together with community TV, fundamental cable and streaming platforms.

The brand new three-year settlement, which is able to must be accredited by the SAG-AFTRA government committee, will apply retroactively to July 1 and prolong by way of June 30, 2023. The performers union mentioned phrases of the deal embrace positive aspects in its lately ratified grasp contract masking function movie and primetime TV. If accredited by the committee, the deal will likely be submitted for ratification to “affected members” — those that have labored on the contract.

These positive aspects embrace wage will increase of two.5% within the first yr, 3% within the second yr and three% within the third yr; a 1% enhance within the contribution price to the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan and elective wage diversions in years two and three that enable the union to shift .5% from the wage enhance to the contribution price for the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan or the SAG Pension Plan/AFTRA Retirement Fund.

The brand new deal features a 26% enchancment in residuals for high-budget animated packages made for subscription streaming providers like Amazon and Hulu, and discount of the price range threshold that triggers high-budget protection for half-hour animated packages made for subscription streaming providers from $550,000 to $500,000.

The union mentioned it wanted to make a concession to the AMPTP by altering the printed syndication residual from a hard and fast residual to a revenue-based residual at 6% of distributor’s gross ​receipts — the identical system that applies to content material shifting to fundamental cable.

“The brand new system was the important thing concession that paid for the rise in streaming residuals, an change that positions SAG-AFTRA animation voice actors to develop their residuals within the quickest rising space of their work whereas rising alternatives for animated packages to be exhibited in broadcast syndication, which is a declining market,” the union mentioned.

“It is a future-focused deal that builds off our profitable tv and movie contract negotiations and even breaks new floor within the utility of scale minimums to animated packages made for subscription streaming providers, an important bread-and-butter concern for our members and a strategic breakthrough that’s distinctive to this contract,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris mentioned.