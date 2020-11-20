SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal With Actors Equity Over Live Performance

SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity have settled a bitter jurisdictional dispute over which ought to cowl the streaming of stay occasions.

The performers unions introduced the settlement late Thursday. Actors’ Equity, which represents 51,000 theater actors and stage managers, had accused SAG-AFTRA of raiding its turf and undercutting its contracts by negotiating lower-paying offers with theaters for streaming productions. SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 performers in movie, TV and radio, asserted that work made for broadcast is inside its jurisdiction.

The settlement requires preserving SAG-AFTRA’s historic jurisdiction whereas permitting Actors’ Equity to cowl this work in the course of the pandemic interval, with a time period concluding Dec. 31, 2021. SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and Nationwide Government Director David White introduced the settlement in a message to members. The events reached a tentative settlement on Nov. 14 that was accepted unanimously by the SAG-AFTRA Nationwide Board of Administrators and Actors’ Equity Affiliation Nationwide Council on Thursday.

“Recognizing the challenges for theater in the course of the pandemic and that the one manner for stay theater corporations to achieve audiences is by recording and/or streaming productions to a distant viewers, SAG-AFTRA has agreed that AEA will cowl this work in the course of the pandemic interval with a time period concluding Dec. 31, 2021, topic to sure limitations together with distribution on platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and so on.” Carteris and White stated.

“We’re happy that we’re in a position to assist create work alternatives for AEA members when it’s vitally wanted, whereas additionally defending SAG-AFTRA members’ work alternatives now and into the longer term,” Carteris and White continued. “Present contracts with SAG-AFTRA will probably be honored for his or her period.”

The problem had arisen as a result of stay theaters had been utilizing streaming of their productions as a substitute for productions earlier than stay audiences amid COVID-19 restrictions.