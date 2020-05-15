SAG-AFTRA Requiring Members to Seek Union Approval, Due to Coronavirus – Variety

SAG-AFTRA is requiring members to search union approval earlier than accepting any new work, citing well being and security considerations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The union, which represents about 160,000 performers, posted the pressing discover on its web site on Thursday.

“In gentle of the COVID-19 world pandemic and the attendant excessive threat to the well being and security of actors returning to work within the commercials and leisure trade, no member ought to return to work underneath an current contract or settle for a contract for brand new employment with out first securing the approval of the union,” the discover started. “Members should contact the union to make sure that they’re accepting work that SAG-AFTRA has evaluated and established that the producer/employer has made provision for, and met enough well being and security requirements.”

“As well as, such work presents have to be in line with all native, state and federal steering concerning social distancing, important enterprise closures, and shelter in place orders and have to be in line with relevant, current collective bargaining agreements,” SAG-AFTRA stated. “The employers and producers stay solely liable for guaranteeing the well being and security of all members they make use of and no member shall signal any doc releasing the employer from such accountability.”

“SAG-AFTRA elected leaders, employees and medical specialists, along with different unions and trade allies, are working across the clock to develop security protocols in accordance with the most effective medical and security data on COVID-19,” the union stated.

The discover was issued a day after SAG-AFTRA introduced it had recruited public well being professional Jonathan E. Fielding to be a part of its group of specialists advising the union in growing and implementing new security protocols for stopping the unfold of COVID-19 when manufacturing resumes.

“COVID-19 stays a most severe well being risk to all those that need and want to return to work,” Fielding stated in a press release. “Subsequently, growing pointers to safeguard individuals’s well being as they work is a important aspect of reopening this essential trade.”