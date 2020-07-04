SAG-AFTRA Rescinds ‘Do Not Work’ Order on Pandemic Thriller ‘Songbird’ – Variety

SAG-AFTRA has rescinded its “don’t work” order for the pandemic thriller “Songbird,” produced by Michael Bay.

The performers union made the announcement Friday on its web page, a day after telling its members not work on the venture: “SAG-AFTRA has rescinded its Do Not Work order for the function movie ‘Songbird, produced by On a Lark Productions, LLC, and members are free to work on this manufacturing efficient instantly.”

SAG-AFTRA didn’t elaborate. “Songbird” had been introduced in mid-Might as a low-budget manufacturing that might shoot in Los Angeles. SAG-AFTRA had mentioned on Thursday the corporate had failed to finish the signatory course of and was not signed to any relevant SAG-AFTRA settlement and a spokesperson had asserted that he producers had not been clear about their security protocols, including, “That’s one thing we clearly take very significantly.”

SAG-AFTRA had additionally warned members Thursday that they could possibly be disciplined in the event that they labored on “Songbird.”

“Songbird” is a near-future narrative produced by Bay with Adam Goodman’s Invisible Narratives and Catchlight Studios. Adam Mason is directing from a script he wrote with Simon Boyes. The story is ready two years in a future by which the pandemic has not gone away because the virus continues to mutate. ICM Companions and Endeavor had been teaming to promote “Songbird” ultimately month’s Digital Cannes Market.

The producers haven’t responded to a request for remark concerning the SAG-AFTRA announcement. “Songbird” is likely one of the first titles to enter manufacturing in Los Angeles for the reason that COVID-19 disaster shut down manufacturing in March.