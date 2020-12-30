SAG-AFTRA Says ‘Most’ Productions Will ‘Stay on Hiatus’

In a message to members on Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and nationwide govt director David White stated that many productions will stay on hiatus for the subsequent few weeks as Los Angeles County experiences a continued surge in COVID-19 circumstances.

“We’re writing to let you already know that we’re intently monitoring the latest surge in COVID-19 infections together with the reported lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds all through the state of California and notably in Los Angeles County,” the message begins. “That is deeply regarding to us all and we’ve taken speedy motion to attach with our epidemiologists and public well being consultants concerning the surge in cities throughout the nation.”

Consequently, SAG-AFTRA has really useful that productions lengthen their vacation breaks.

“Most leisure productions will stay on hiatus till the second or third week of January if not later,” the assertion reads. “Which means the variety of our member performers working on units proper now’s decreased. Our security protocols guarantee applicable precautions for the vacation hiatus interval together with extra time for testing previous to the resumption of manufacturing.”

Carteris and White famous that SAG-AFTRA has contacted epidemiologists and public well being consultants concerning the surge with a purpose to guarantee “the most secure attainable work setting,” and can proceed to observe the scenario.

Gov. Gavin Newsom prolonged Southern California’s stay-at-home order on Tuesday for a minimum of one other three weeks, citing rising COVID-19 circumstances and quickly dwindling hospital capability. The present order will stay in place till ICU capability projections attain 15%.

On Monday, the L.A. County Division of Public Well being requested the movie trade to “strongly contemplate pausing” manufacturing for the subsequent few weeks. Presently, a number of CBS Studios reveals, together with “NCIS,” have introduced plans to increase their hiatus by one week.