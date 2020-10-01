SAG-AFTRA Stunt Performers Press Leaders on Racism Allegations

SAG-AFTRA leaders are being pressed to reply to stunt performers allegations of racism, nepotism, intimidation and slander.

The difficulty arose as a result of an open letter despatched Wednesday on behalf of stunt performers who’re BIPOC, ladies, LGBTQ+ and other people with disabilities. Signees asserted that their skills are ignored, denied and discredited, skilled alternatives foreclosed and careers foreshortened.

“Now we have watched from the surface as white stunt performers are painted down, suited/helmeted or males wigged in a grotesque simulation of these of us denied employment,” they mentioned. “Fashionable-day blackface is Hollywood’s shameful secret. We’ve been taunted, ostracized, harassed and threatened merely for displaying up or talking up. Now we have been shut down, shut up and shut out for much too lengthy.

In response, the performers union mentioned, “SAG-AFTRA stands in solidarity with performers whose alternatives to work in stunt roles have been denied or restricted due to bias towards ladies, minorities and performers with disabilities. SAG-AFTRA has lengthy acknowledged the difficulties confronted by various performers in search of to determine themselves as stunt professionals and has bargained into our fundamental tv and movie contract language that requires Producers and stunt coordinators to think about and endeavor to solid ladies, minorities and performers with disabilities for stunt roles. Our contract additionally explicitly addresses the apply of ‘portray down’ and offers that this apply is ‘presumptively improper.’”

The union additionally mentioned that it’s investigating an allegation that an unnamed SAG-AFTRA nationwide board member has been engaged for a stunt doubling function in violation of those provisions and rules, including that the criticism has solely lately been dropped at its consideration.

“We’re reviewing and can take no matter motion is important and acceptable to implement our contract,” SAG-AFTRA mentioned.

The group of stunt performers requested that this matter be addressed on the agenda on the subsequent Nationwide Board assembly and that the board kind a particular investigative job drive composed of members from each inside and out of doors the stunt group, with acceptable racial, gender and geographic range, to report again on particular measures.

The letter was signed by Crystal Santos, Jwaundace Candece, LaFaye Baker, Geo Corvera, Melissa Tracy, John Kreng, Janeisha Adams-Ginyard, Michelle Elise Shock, Dino Dos Santos, Erik Betts, April Weeden, Anita Clay, Diana Lee Inosanto, Ron Balicki, Robert Samuels, Robert Redfeather, Laura Cordova, Edwin Garcia, Shawn Balentine, Manny Ayala, Keisha Tucker, Mikal Kartvedt, Wayne King Jr., Henry Priest, Demetrius Angelo, Jason Crow, Carrie Annie Bernans, Hymnson Chan, Evan Copage, C.C. Taylor, Arnold Chon and Kathy Jarvis.

Santos mentioned there are about 1,480 SAG-AFTRA stunt performers in Los Angeles and a pair of,200 nationwide.