SAG-AFTRA Suspends In-Person Union Meetings Due to Coronavirus

SAG-AFTRA has suspended all in-person union conferences to assist cease the unfold of coronavirus.

The union introduced the transfer on Monday as a part of “social-distancing ways to assist cut back the potential of potential publicity or transmission by journey and attendance at face-to-face conferences.”

The initiative was introduced in an electronic mail despatched to the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members by union president Gabrielle Carteris and nationwide government director David White.

“This can be a dynamic and fast-changing state of affairs,” they stated. “We’re carefully monitoring public well being advisories and can proceed to work with member leaders, workers, employers and group companions to present updates as circumstances evolve.”

“Efficient instantly, SAG-AFTRA is canceling, suspending or reconfiguring sure nationwide and native in-person conferences,” Carteris and White stated. “The union is not going to be scheduling new, giant, nationwide group conferences within the fast future.”

“The native presidents unanimously agreed to cancel, postpone or reschedule nonessential face-to-face conferences in all locals throughout the nation till additional discover,” they added. “This consists of membership, board and committee conferences, in addition to native instructional workshops, panels, mixers, conservatory and movie society occasions. Important SAG-AFTRA conferences shall be performed remotely the place bodily attendance shouldn’t be required.”

“Nonessential journey by SAG-AFTRA management and workers is strongly discouraged,” Carteris and White additionally stated. “This consists of all journey not associated to necessary in-person occasions or conferences.”

Members and workers have additionally been informed, “If you happen to or a member of your family are unwell, don’t come to a SAG-AFTRA assembly or workplace. In case you have any signs, however particularly when you have a fever or respiratory issues, keep at dwelling and search applicable medical recommendation if warranted. Please be aware that in the event you come to SAG-AFTRA and also you seem unwell, you may be requested to depart.”

The message additionally stated SAG-AFTRA nationwide and native services groups are disinfecting high-touch surfaces and door handles a number of occasions all through the day and have offered hand sanitizer in all workplaces.