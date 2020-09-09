SAG-AFTRA Taps Labor Journalist Jonathan Handel as Special Counsel

SAG-AFTRA has tapped Jonathan Handel, a longtime labor journalist and leisure/expertise legal professional, as an out of doors particular counsel.

Handel, who coated the labor beat at The Hollywood Reporter for the previous decade, will work on particular initiatives and cutting-edge points.

SAG-AFTRA chief working officer and basic counsel Duncan Crabtree-Eire mentioned, “We’re thrilled to have Jonathan working with SAG-AFTRA and sit up for partaking his skills on quite a lot of essential points and initiatives. He’s an completed and forward-thinking legal professional with a expertise for incisive evaluation, which coupled together with his leisure business experience completely positions him to assist advise on complicated issues for the union.”

Handel just lately left his put up at THR however will proceed to observe leisure and expertise legislation for different purchasers that don’t battle with SAG-AFTRA assignments. As a part of the settlement to interact Handel, the union can be buying an app that he wrote to assist members navigate their medical insurance choices. SAG-AFTRA’s well being plan, which is run by trustees of the union and the studios, is going through backlash from members over will increase in eligibility necessities.

“It is a time of huge financial and technological problem for all SAG-AFTRA members,” mentioned Handel. “Working- and middle-class individuals are below assault on this nation, and our industries aren’t any completely different. I’m excited and grateful to have the chance to assist sort out among the hardest issues ever confronted by the union’s members – a lot of whom I’ve the privilege to name mates – and I hope to make an everlasting contribution to their careers, well-being and fundamental dignity.”

SAG-AFTRA reps about 160,000 performers. Handel is on the adjunct school at USC Gould Faculty of Legislation and Southwestern Legislation Faculty and is a non-resident analysis fellow on the Rutgers Faculty of Administration and Labor Relations’ Institute for the Research of Worker Possession and Revenue Sharing.