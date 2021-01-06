SAG-AFTRA ‘Upset’ With Grammy Reschedule Opposite SAG Awards

Now that the Recording Academy and CBS have moved this 12 months’s Grammy Awards telecast to March 14, that places it in competitors with the twenty seventh Annual Display screen Actors Guild Awards — and SAG-AFTRA isn’t proud of the information.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the shuffling of most dates this awards season, and because the Oscars and Golden Globes pushed their 2021 ceremonies into the spring, so did the SAG Awards, which introduced the revised March ceremony date on July 2.

In the meantime, as a result of an increase in COVID-19 instances in Los Angeles County and throughout the nation, the Recording Academy introduced on Tuesday that it will scrap plans to carry the Grammys on Jan. 31 and as a substitute transfer it to the brand new date. It’s unclear whether or not the Recording Academy or CBS realized that SAG-AFTRA had already laid declare to March 14.

“We’re extraordinarily upset to listen to of the conflicting date, March 14th, introduced at present for this 12 months’s Grammy Awards telecast,” the guild stated in a press release. “We introduced the identical date for the SAG Awards final July with the intent to offer the best potential scheduling consideration for different awards exhibits. We count on the identical consideration from sister organizations all through the trade.”

This isn’t the primary time the Grammys and the SAG Awards have wound up on competing dates. For the 2020 awards season, the twenty sixth Annual SAG Awards have been initially scheduled for Jan. 26, 2020. However when the Grammy Awards have been introduced for a similar date, SAG-AFTRA moved the SAG Awards per week up, to Jan. 19.

“The SAG Awards acknowledges excellent performing performances over the previous 12 months,” SAG-AFTRA continued in its assertion. “We are going to once more placed on a spectacular present that accomplishes that mission. Our two organizations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy, share members and work collectively successfully to advocate for artists in lots of areas. In an setting that’s more and more difficult for televised awards packages, we even have a mutual curiosity in efficiently showcasing the artistry and expertise of our respective memberships. We’re involved with the Recording Academy and can proceed to work with our sister organizations to seek out methods to make this 12 months’s awards season as profitable as potential.”

As a part of the transfer to March 14, the SAG Awards is prolonged this 12 months’s eligibility interval by two months, together with all works exhibited or broadcast between January 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021. Nominations for the twenty seventh Annual SAG Awards will likely be introduced on Thursday, February 4, 2021.