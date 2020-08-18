SAG-AFTRA’s Unite for Strength Opposes Rising Healthcare Costs

Allies of SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris have blamed rising prices and the pandemic for not too long ago introduced modifications that can sharply lower eligibility for the SAG-AFTRA Well being Plan on Jan. 1.

“Nothing is as private or emotionally charged as our well being and the peace of thoughts that comes with having high quality healthcare at an inexpensive value,” the Unite for Strength faction stated in an e-mail to members despatched Monday. “Such as you, we have been shaken by the modifications introduced by the Well being Plan final week. Within the midst of an escalating pandemic, the timing couldn’t be worse. The potential of decreased, and even misplaced protection, is painful and scary. The timing is especially harsh when virtually all of us are out of labor.”

“Who’s responsible? Relentlessly rising healthcare prices aren’t one thing the Plan has management over,” the message continued. “The perfect the Plan can do, like most different insurance coverage, is to regulate protection or premiums. The trustees have been clearly confronting extraordinarily troublesome decisions and their actions, whereas obligatory, resulted in an quantity of change that’s troublesome to absorb. Like all individuals, they too are certain by these modifications and it provides us hope that they’re keen to lose their very own protection to make sure the long-term viability of the Plan.”

“Two consecutive years of deficits brought on by a staggering surge in well being care prices—coupled with the intestine punch of the worldwide pandemic—have resulted in an unsustainable state of affairs.”

The well being plan introduced in an e-mail it despatched to members on Aug. 12 that it might elevate the earnings flooring for eligibility from these incomes $18,040 a 12 months to $25,950, efficient Jan. 1. Trustees stated that with out restructuring, the plan is projecting a deficit of $141 million this 12 months and $83 million in 2021. The trustees additionally asserted that by 2024, the Well being Plan is projected to expire of reserves.

The modifications to the plan additionally include lots of SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members unable to generate earnings because the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March and induced nearly all productions to halt. The well being plan is run by a board comprised of equal numbers of trustees of the union and employers. The modifications have sparked a petition signed by greater than 13,700 individuals asking trustees to overturn the not too long ago introduced modifications.

Unite for Strength has teamed with the New York-based United Display Actors Nationwide to regulate SAG-AFTRA governance for a few years, together with backing Carteris throughout presidential elections in 2017 and 2019.

The message famous that SAG-AFTRA is separate from the well being plan, including, “Plan trustees are appointed equally by studios/producers and the SAG-AFTRA board, and owe their fiduciary duties to the Plan itself. Union dues we pay are separate from well being plan contributions. The Union has needed to make its personal deep price range cuts, dropping employees and packages. These aren’t straightforward decisions. Nor do they provide a sustainable long-term answer. One thing have to be executed concerning the availability and affordability of healthcare nationwide, and we urge you to make your voices heard the place they depend in our nation’s politics, simply as we plan to do.”

The missive concluded by urging unity amongst SAG-AFTRA’s members and famous that the union has organized shows happening on Monday and Wednesday.

“We are able to’t urge you adequate to attend the Well being Plan Zoom shows, which is able to deal with essentially the most urgent questions and considerations,” Unite for Strength stated. “A lot of our elected volunteers, together with board members and delegates, are struggling and dealing with the identical stark danger of not qualifying for the Well being Plan beneath the brand new pointers. It will likely be a tricky highway forward however collectively, as one union, we are going to get by way of this.”