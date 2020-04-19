SAG Awards 2020: List Of Complete Winners

The organizers and the involved authorities associated to this yr’s SAG (Display Actors Guild) Award have declared the winners for the award. As per the knowledge, Parasite has grow to be the primary foreign-language movie to win the award within the class of Finest Solid – Movie.

Film’s actor, Tune Kang-Ho stated in an interview “Though the title is Parasite, I believe the story is about coexistence and the way we are able to all reside collectively, however to be honoured with the very best ensemble award, it happens to me that perhaps we haven’t created such a foul film.”

Different well-known awardees within the movie classes embody well-known actors and actresses like Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt, who now all appear to be sure-fire winners on the Oscars later this yr.

Under talked about are the varied awards which might be offered to actors, films, and totally different exhibits.

Awards Associated To Films

Award For Finest Actor : Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Award For Finest Actress : Renée Zellweger, Judy

: Renée Zellweger, Judy Award For Finest Supporting Actor : Brad Pitt, As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood

: Brad Pitt, As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood Award For Finest Supporting Actress : Laura Dern, Marriage Story

: Laura Dern, Marriage Story Award For Finest Solid Film : Parasite

: Parasite Finest Stunt Ensemble In A Film: Avengers: Endgame

Awards Associated To TV Exhibits