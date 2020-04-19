General News

SAG Awards 2020: List Of Complete Winners

April 19, 2020
2 Min Read

The organizers and the involved authorities associated to this yr’s SAG (Display Actors Guild) Award have declared the winners for the award. As per the knowledge, Parasite has grow to be the primary foreign-language movie to win the award within the class of Finest Solid – Movie.

Film’s actor, Tune Kang-Ho stated in an interview “Though the title is Parasite, I believe the story is about coexistence and the way we are able to all reside collectively, however to be honoured with the very best ensemble award, it happens to me that perhaps we haven’t created such a foul film.”

Supply: Information Nation

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment