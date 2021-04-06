SAG Awards 2021 Rankings: Hour Special Falls Under a Million Viewers

The Display Actors Guild Awards shrunk to 1 hour this yr, and regardless of stable vital opinions of the telecast, so did the viewership. The twenty seventh Annual SAG Awards, which aired on Sunday, April 4, averaged 957,000 viewers on the TNT/TBS simulcast.

The Easter evening telecast additionally averaged a 0.22 ranking amongst adults 18-49 by way of each networks. The pre-taped, fast-paced present had been pushed to April as a result of COVID-19 pandemic (and, really, the Grammy Awards, which elbowed in and took the SAG Awards’ unique COVID contingency reschedule for Match 14). The April 4 date was the newest within the yr the SAG Awards, which launched in 1995, had ever been held.

On TBS, the viewership was 505,000 and a .11 ranking within the demo; on TNT, it was 452,000 and a .11 within the demo as properly.

Awards exhibits had confronted scores erosion earlier than the pandemic, and have seen these dips speed up over the previous yr. Throw in that vacation airdate, and it’s no shock that the SAG Awards slumped to their smallest viewers in at the very least a decade. Final yr’s telecast, which aired on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, averaged 2 million viewers and a 0.44 ranking with adults 18-49 on each TBS and TNT.

Over the previous ten years, the SAG Awards peaked in 2013 with 5.2 million viewers.

This yr, large winners on the SAG Awards included “The Trial of the Chicago 7” for greatest movement image forged, whereas “The Crown” repeated its win for greatest TV drama ensemble and “Schitt’s Creek” was named greatest TV comedy ensemble.

“This yr’s SAGs have been quick — a mere hour — however elegantly produced, as soon as one acquired the cling of the ceremony,” Selection TV critic Dan D’Addario wrote in his evaluation of the present. “There was no host, however a suite of celebrities opened the present, and went on to open up over the course of it… its tightness, between speeches, steered a flexibility that appears good on a venerable televised franchise.”

It’s been a powerful yr for awards exhibits: The 2021 Golden Globes averaged 6.9 million viewers and a 1.5 ranking amongst adults 18-49, down from 18.3 million viewers and a 4.7 demo ranking in 2020. And this yr’s Grammys averaged 8.8 million viewers and a 2.1 ranking in adults 18-49, vs. 18.7 million viewers and a 5.4 ranking within the demo in 2020.

Right here is how the SAG Awards has carried out over the previous decade in complete viewers:

2020: 2 million

2019: 2.7 million

2018: 2.7 million

2017: 3.9 million

2016: 2.7 million

2015: 4 million

2014: 4.6 million

2013: 5.2 million

2012: 5.1 million

2011: 5 million