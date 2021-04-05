SAG Awards 2021 Winners List

The winners of the 2021 Display screen Actors Guild Awards have been introduced on April 4. Because of the pandemic, the twenty seventh annual ceremony regarded fairly totally different than earlier years, trimmed down to at least one hour as an alternative of its typical two. The whole present, together with all monologues from presenters and acceptance speeches, was pre-taped.

“Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Minari” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” led with three nominations every. The late Chadwick Boseman obtained two posthumous nominations, for lead actor in “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” and supporting actor for “Da 5 Bloods.”

“The Crown” led with 5 nominations, with stars Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin all nominated for excellent efficiency by a feminine actor in a drama collection. On the comedy facet, “Schitt’s Creek” additionally picked up 5 nominations throughout three classes.

Right here’s the complete checklist of the 2021 SAG Award winners:

Excellent Efficiency by a Forged in a Movement Image

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Main Function

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Steel”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Main Function

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Girl”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Younger Girl”)

Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Drama Collection

“Higher Name Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Nation”

“Ozark”

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Drama Collection

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling Okay. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Higher Name Saul”)

Rege-Jean Web page (“Bridgerton”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Drama Collection

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Supporting Function

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)

Helena Zengel (“Information of the World”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Supporting Function

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Issues”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night time in Miami”)

Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Comedy Collection

“Useless to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Nice”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Comedy Collection

Christina Applegate (“Useless to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Useless to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Comedy Collection

Nicholas Hoult (“The Nice”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Tv Film or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Pleasure (“The Queen’s Gambit”) (Winner)

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I Might Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires All over the place”)

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Tv Film or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This A lot Is True”) (Winner)

Invoice Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Hen”)

Excellent Motion Efficiency by a Stunt Ensemble in a Movement Image

“Surprise Girl 1984” (Winner)

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“Information of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Excellent Motion Efficiency by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Collection

“The Mandalorian” (Winner)

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Nation”

“Westworld”