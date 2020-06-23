SAG Awards Denies Asia Kate Dillon’s Category Change Request – Variety

Organizers of the SAG Awards won’t act within the close to future on calls to abolish gender-specific classes.

In a letter printed this month by Variety, “Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon wrote that the SAG Awards classes want to vary as a result of they “erase non-binary identities by limiting performers to figuring out as male or feminine / man or womxn,” and “function an endorsement of the gender binary at massive.” In its response to Dillon, which the actor shared with Variety Monday, the SAG Awards Committee did acknowledge that “the work is not at all completed” relating to inclusivity, however indicated that the classes will stay the identical for this yr’s awards as a result of a “bigger dialog” being wanted earlier than making the change.

The committee additionally outlined its view that the request to maneuver to 1 non gender-specific class “raises vital considerations by way of gender parity in addition to racial and ethnic range.”

Dillon drafted their very own response (shared beneath with the committee’s), by which they mentioned they’re “dissatisfied to be taught” that the SAG Awards won’t be abolishing gender-specific classes forward of the 2021 ceremony in January, and questioned the committee’s logic that “having feminine and male performing classes has completed something to make sure racial and ethnic range.”

Associated Tales

The “Orange is the New Black” alum was initially requested to participate within the SAG Awards’ movement image nominating committee, however has now formally declined that provide because of the performing classes’ “present exclusionary type.”

Learn each the SAG Awards’ response and Dillon’s second letter beneath.

SAG Awards Committee’s response to Asia Kate Dillon’s letter:

Asia Kate,

SAG-AFTRA and the SAG Awards have an extended historical past of championing communities that lack illustration inside our trade. We proceed to try to be as inclusive as attainable and the work is not at all completed.

The suggestion to go to 1 class raises vital considerations by way of gender parity in addition to racial and ethnic range. Nonetheless, this can be a bigger dialog we’re persevering with to discover, and we’ll be reaching out to you for a dialogue with the SAG Awards.

As , our nominating committee has been chosen and notified and the 27th SAG Awards season is underway. We might welcome your participation on the Nominating Committee, nonetheless, we respect your place do you have to select to say no this yr.

Cordially.

SAG Awards Committee

Asia Kate Dillon’s reply to the committee’s response:

Pricey Kathy and the SAG Awards Committee:

Thanks on your response. I’m glad to listen to that you just try to be as inclusive as attainable and that you just agree the work is not at all completed. I’m additionally heartened by your acknowledgement that this can be a bigger dialog you’re prepared to have. I share your vital concern for “gender parity in addition to racial and ethnic range” on the SAG Awards. My preliminary letter was impressed by these considerations, and I’m dissatisfied to be taught that you’re not ready to make modifications for the upcoming 27th SAG Awards, slated for January 24, 2021.

Given our mutual concern for gender parity, I’d hope we would additionally share a objective of making performing classes which might be inclusive of all sexes and genders identities. There are no less than 64 recognized gender identities and no less than 5 recognized organic sexes.* Whether or not you’re utilizing the phrases in reference to assigned intercourse at start or to gender identification, dividing your performing classes into feminine and male is, whereas well-intentioned, exclusionary and subsequently discriminatory. Not all 160,000 SAG members establish as feminine or male, and there may be not now, nor has there ever been, a strategy to acknowledge these performers on the SAG Awards.

Now on to racial and ethnic range. To be trustworthy, I battle to know how having feminine and male performing classes has completed something to make sure racial and ethnic range. Because the charts beneath exhibit, since their inception in 1995, the SAG Awards’ nominees for all particular person performing awards have been 88% white, whereas solely 12% of nominees have been BIPOC. BIPOC ladies have fared worse than BIPOC males. Sure, the general pattern has been towards elevated range, but the fact is that the SAG Awards stay overwhelmingly white.

I don’t have the entire solutions; all I can do is expose the issues and decide to working towards their options. I proceed to imagine that abolishing gendered performing classes, in tandem with putting in new rules to make sure a big enhance of BIPOC nominees, is a key a part of the answer.** Finally, this may assure recognition of a wider swath of labor created by BIPOC of various sexes and gender identities.

In closing, I decline participation as a choose of the performing classes of their present exclusionary type, however I look ahead to our continued dialog.

In Love and Solidarity,

Asia Kate Dillon

* Taken from Ashlee Marie Preston’s Instagram video on 6.14.2020.

** Should you additionally help merging the gendered performing classes and putting in new rules to make sure a big enhance of BIPOC nominees for the 27th Annual SAG Awards and all subsequent SAG Awards, please go to: https://bit.ly/SAG-Excellent-Appearing-Petition.

Information compiled and analyzed by Asia Kate Dillon and Greg Laughlin (June 2020)

Asia Kate Dillon

Information compiled and analyzed by Asia Kate Dillon and Greg Laughlin (June 2020)



Asia Kate Dillon