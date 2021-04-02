SAG Awards TV Predictions 2021: Who Will Win?

The Display Actors Guild Awards are at all times a novel one to foretell, given the sheer measurement of the voting physique. There are often round 120,000 eligible voters yearly, and they’re unfold out throughout the nation. Usually, the secure wager is to go along with widespread decisions or names, given the broad SAG-AFTRA membership.

This yr’s TV classes will see nearly all new winners, as most of final yr’s main honorees — together with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Fleabag,” “Sport of Thrones” and “The Morning Present” — aren’t again. The one winner from 2020 again in rivalry is incumbent drama winner “The Crown,” which naturally is that this yr’s entrance runner as properly within the class. In comedy, the race might come all the way down to a face-off between “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ted Lasso.”

“The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” led all TV nominees this yr with 5 nods every, whereas “Ozark” was shut behind with 4. Amongst networks, Netflix garnered essentially the most nominations, with 17 (adopted by HBO with seven).

This yr’s SAG Awards happen on Sunday through a brief, hour-long pre-taped particular at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT April 4 on TBS and TNT. The TV winners all truly discovered their destiny through secret, pre-taped Zoom gatherings on Wednesday. Which suggests there are people on the market who already know whether or not these predictions are proper or fallacious. We’ll see if something leaks earlier than Sunday; however for now, listed below are our TV predictions:

Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Drama Sequence

“Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “The Crown” (Netflix)

The SAG nominating committee might love “Ozark,” nevertheless it loves “The Crown” much more. Final yr’s winner is instantly this yr’s drama ensemble frontrunner, and its potential back-to-back win is paying homage to one other British drama that did fairly properly on the SAG Awards over time: “Downton Abbey,” which received on three totally different events. If there’s an upset right here, it is likely to be yet one more British ensemble: “Bridgerton,” which turned a phenomenon over the vacations and is likely to be extra prime of thoughts for SAG voters. (Plus,”Bridgerton” boasts the most important ensemble of any drama nominated this yr.) “Ozark” and “Higher Name Saul” are earlier nominees, however SAG hasn’t but proven “Saul” the identical form of like it gave “Breaking Dangerous” (which received drama ensemble in 2014). “Lovecraft Nation” can be a spectacular forged that SAG will hopefully be mindful.

Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Comedy Sequence

“Useless to Me” (Netflix)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Nice” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

It’s a class of all newcomers besides “Schitt’s Creek.” And though “Ted Lasso” is on fireplace (and positive to earn star Jason Sudeikis a win — extra on that in a second), voters will probably take this closing alternative to present “Schitt’s Creek” a well-deserved comedy ensemble win. It will cap an incredible awards streak for “Schitt’s Creek,” and why would SAG Awards be any totally different? However from this level on, as “Schitt’s Creek” exits the TV awards race, it will likely be “Ted Lasso” territory.

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Drama Sequence

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Present”)

Properly, one factor’s for sure: The feminine actor in a drama collection award can be given to somebody from both “The Crown” or “Ozark.” So neglect considerations about nominees canceling out different nominees from the identical present: That’s the case of everybody on this class. However though “Ozark” has earned Linney three SAG noms and two for Garner, SAG voters additionally gave Clarie Foy two back-to-back wins for taking part in Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown.” Foy is gone however Olivia Colman is right here as QE2. However Colman was additionally nominated final yr, and though she’s often awards catnip, voters might gravitate to the brand new this yr — and that was Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. This can be a powerful one — however due to Anderson’s larger star energy, I lean to her because the winner.

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Drama Sequence

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling Ok. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Higher Name Saul”)

Rege-Jean Web page (“Bridgerton”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Peter Dinklage (“Sport of Thrones”)

Jason Bateman and Sterling Ok. Brown are earlier winners right here. However “Bridgerton” star Rege-Jean Web page is presently all the fashion, whereas Josh O’Connor might journey “The Crown” wave. Nobody ought to ever low cost Bob Odenkirk both, however “Higher Name Saul” deserves greater than it’s acquired up to now on the SAG Awards, and people snubs are prone to proceed till maybe its closing season. Weighing all the pieces right here, it looks like Bateman — a beloved actor who has now additionally impressed as a director and producer — is “Ozark’s” most probably win at this yr’s SAG Awards.

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Christina Applegate (“Useless to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Useless to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Catherine O’Hara has by no means received a SAG Award. That oversight will probably be corrected on Sunday, as she takes residence the comedy feminine actor win along with the “Schitt’s Creek” ensemble. Kaley Cuoco has earned raves for each her starring position and producing “The Flight Attendant,” and could possibly be the upset. However with the 2 deserving stars of “Useless to Me” probably cancelling one another out, that leaves the 2 stars of “Schitt’s Creek.” Annie Murphy is nice, however Catherine O’Hara is legend.

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Nicholas Hoult (“The Nice”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Count on a repeat of the Golden Globes right here, the place one other legend, Eugene Levy, must be content material together with his Emmy win in September — which ain’t unhealthy. However Jason Sudeikis as “Ted Lasso” is the TV hero all of us want proper now, and Sudeikis endeared himself much more to audiences by exhibiting up on the Globes’ Zoom display screen wearing sweats. Sudeikis for the win, with the caveat that the massive SAG voting physique might comprise sufficient members voting a straight “Schitt’s Creek” ticket, which suggests Eugene Levy can pull it off. (Apologies to Dan Levy, however in a faceoff between father and son, dad’s nonetheless obtained it.) It’s nice to see Ramy Youssef and Nicholas Hoult right here, however the nomination must do.

Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Tv Film or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I Could Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires In every single place”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Individuals are nonetheless speaking about “The Queen’s Gambit.” And those that haven’t seen it nonetheless know, through buzz, that Anya Taylor-Pleasure is wonderful in it. She’s the frontrunner, however “I Could Destroy You” star Michaela Coel is such a revelation, and her work so highly effective and necessary, that it could be good to see her up on stage. After all, they’re the 2 least-known performers on this class, and voters might at all times go along with superstars Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett or Kerry Washington. This can be a class that has usually gone to large names, together with Kidman for “Massive Little Lies.” However Taylor-Pleasure seems to be shortly coming into that pantheon, so we lean towards her.

Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Tv Film or Miniseries

Invoice Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Chicken”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This A lot Is True”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

I do know this a lot is true: Mark Ruffalo is on an awards tear. He received the Emmy for “I Know This A lot Is True,” and lately picked up the Golden Globe as properly. The SAG Award is probably going subsequent. Taking part in spoiler could possibly be Hugh Grant, a four-time SAG nominee who hasn’t but received the award. Ethan Hawke is deserving, nevertheless it’s attainable not sufficient individuals have seen “The Good Lord Chicken” — their loss. And who doesn’t love Daveed Diggs and “Hamilton,” however voters could also be confused by a Broadway musical-turned-movie being in a TV restricted collection class. Invoice Camp might benefit from the “Queen’s Gambit” bounce, however he’s not in it sufficient to actually make sense for a win. It’s not going to be a tough evening for Ruffalo.