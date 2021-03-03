SAG Awards Will Be Pre-Taped and Limited to an Hour, Producers Reveal

This 12 months’s SAG Awards are holding it quick and candy in recognition of this socially distanced age of COVID-19. Government producers Todd Milliner, Sean Hayes and Kathy Connell have revealed to Selection that subsequent month’s ceremony might be pre-taped, together with winner reveals, and be restricted to only a one-hour working time.

“We’re making an attempt to do a novel award ceremony in an hour and go away folks saying, which they very hardly ever do [with an awards show], ‘Man, I want we had extra,’” Milliner stated.

The SAG Awards, which airs Sunday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS, received’t have a bunch, a purple carpet or perhaps a set. As an alternative, the present will embody comedy bits combined in with the SAG Awards’ signature “I Am An Actor” mini-speeches from performers. These might be sprinkled all through the hour together with winner bulletins in 13 classes and the “In Memoriam.”

All segments might be shot beforehand, and edited collectively earlier than air, permitting the producers to squeeze all the things in and nonetheless finish on time.

“It’s a jam-packed hour, and we’re nonetheless making an attempt to rob from one half to give to one other half,” Milliner stated. “Once you begin parsing out that hour, we didn’t actually have time for a stage. Truthfully if none of the remainder of the present was going to be dwell we thought, let’s put the remainder of this time into these segments [such as ‘I Am An Actor’ and In Memoriam].”

Days earlier than the published, nominees from every class will collect collectively in their very own Zoom room, the place the winner might be revealed and may give their acceptance speech. Meaning, in a departure from regular protocol for the present, winners and their class mates will know the outcomes days earlier than the remainder of the world sees them on the SAG Awards telecast.

“We hope they respect the present sufficient and all people does, and their fellow actors, that they don’t need to disappoint the viewers at dwelling by letting any surprises go,” Connell stated.

As for the “I Am An Actor” and presenter segments, small two-person crews might be dispatched to performers’ houses if attainable, however laptops may also be utilized within the case of actors who’re in manufacturing bubbles.

“SAG Awards is a venture the place all people has to work collectively, so we respect all of these protocols which might be in place simply to make all people really feel secure,” Hayes stated.

Amongst performers who’ve already signed on to take part are Sterling Ok. Brown (“This Is Us”), Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”), Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer,” “The Good Lord Chicken,” “Hamilton”), Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”) and Mary Steenburgen (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”).

“I can’t even inform you a few couple that we hope come collectively as a result of it’s going to be enjoyable,” Milliner stated.

SAG Awards Government Producers Todd Milliner, Kathy Connell, and Sean Hayes



Courtesy of Richard Harbaugh/ IGLA/ Display Actors Guild Awards

As a nod to the unconventional nature of this 12 months’s SAG Awards, Collins and Diggs introduced nominations final month through Instagram. It took a second for Diggs to determine how to add Collins to the livestream, but it surely ended up being an endearing second as each actors interacted with one another.

Final 12 months Milliner and Hayes first joined with Kathy Connell to produce the SAG Awards with an eye towards reinvention. This 12 months, they confronted an even greater problem in adjusting to the digital occasion. Initially, the present was scheduled for Jan. 24, earlier than the pandemic pressured a transfer to March 14. However when the Grammys shifted to that date, the SAG Awards moved once more, to April 4.

“It was a mixture of, how will we do that, how will we acknowledge our friends, our members and the good performances they’re giving — and nonetheless be respectful of the truth that there are lots of people hurting on this nation,” Connell stated.