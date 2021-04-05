SAG Winner Evaluation: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Set for the Oscars?

The SAG Awards have weighed in with their winners and have set in movement on what may very well be the most numerous slate of main Oscar winners in the 93-year historical past of the Academy Awards.

The celebration of the twenty seventh annual ceremony, which is voted on by the approximate 160,000-person membership of actors, was revealed throughout the one-hour pre-taped present through Zoom on Sunday night time.

Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” took the high prize of the night for solid ensemble, marking its first main win of the awards season. In the appearing classes, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis gained the main female and male actor classes. Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”) landed the female and male supporting statues.

It marked the first time in SAG historical past that each one 4 movie appearing classes went to actors of shade.

Boseman’s posthumous win was a primary in any main class at the SAG awards, placing him one step nearer in direction of Oscar. Along with successful Critics Selection and the Golden Globe, subsequent week’s BAFTAs might additional solidify his frontrunner standing, even when Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) has the house area benefit throughout the pond. If Boseman does win the BAFTA, you need to return to 2002, when Russell Crowe (“A Lovely Thoughts”) misplaced the Oscar to Denzel Washington (“Coaching Day”), for a nominee to lose after taking house so many precursors. Coincidentally, that was additionally the yr that Halle Berry (“Monster’s Ball”) turned the first and (nonetheless solely) Black girl to win the lead actress class, which brings us to the enigma that’s greatest actress 2021.

Meet Ma Rainey (VIOLA DAVIS).

David Lee/Netflix

Davis’ win from SAG, her third particular person general for film performances, makes her the fourth particular person actress winner from the televised award exhibits, an unprecedented incidence for lead actress in 27 years. The Globes went with Andra Day (“The US vs. Billie Vacation”) in drama and Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”) in comedy whereas Carey Mulligan (“Promising Younger Lady”) picked up the Critics Selection Award.

Nonetheless, in the case of successful each actor and actress at the Oscars, it’s no straightforward feat. The final time that occurred was 23 years in the past, in 1998, when Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt each triumphed for “As Good As It Will get,” a film that was additionally nominated for greatest image. “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” will not be.

And the BAFTAs gained’t make issues any clearer. The one greatest actress Oscars nominees in the operating for that prize are Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Lady”) and Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”).

For Kaluuya, his win was anticipated, and together with Boseman, appears to be the solely sure-fire bets in the main classes at the Academy. And identical to Boseman, if Kaluuya wins BAFTA, the place his closest competitor Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) will not be nominated, no supporting actor has misplaced the Oscar when strolling in with BAFTA, Critics Selection, Golden Globe and SAG.

For greatest supporting actress, Youn may need moved forward as the frontrunner of that class. With “Minari” touchdown six nominations, she will function a winner to signify the movie, and extra importantly, she’ll be simply the second feminine Asian appearing winner in historical past following Miyoshi Umeki in “Sayonara” (1957). It’s not all sewn up for the critics’ darling, but as Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) remains to be an element to think about. Choosing up a win from Critics Selection, the two will face-off one final time at BAFTA, the place none of their different supporting actress rivals are nominated. It’s secure to say, whoever wins at BAFTA, almost certainly wins at the Oscars.

With assessing the SAG winners, and their translation to Oscar winners, in 27 years, they’ve matched seven instances, averaging three in a given yr. It will be secure to imagine somebody will come up quick, however who, and during which class?

The 2001 awards yr is the solely time two Black actors gained the main statuettes at the Oscars. Denzel Washington (“Coaching Day”) pulled off a surprising upset over Russell Crowe (“A Lovely Thoughts”) and Halle Berry (“Monster’s Ball”) was additionally the first Black actress to win the class. With no BAFTA or a SAG nom and the sole illustration for her movie at the Oscars, Day has the hardest mountain to climb. No main efficiency has ever gained the Oscar with out BAFTA and SAG in the fashionable period. In reality, solely two actors have ever gained with out the two our bodies: Marcia Homosexual Harden in “Pollock” (2001) and Regina King in “If Beale Avenue May Speak” (2018) in the final 20 years of actress winners. Solely Charlize Theron (“Monster”) and Julianne Moore (“Nonetheless Alice”) have been the sole nominees for their movies, sweeping their respective awards seasons.

Carey Mulligan stars as “Cassandra” in director Emerald Fennell’s PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, a Focus Options launch.

Credit score: Courtesy of Focus Options

Courtesy of Focus Options

It’s important to surprise, are sufficient voters going to take the time to look at Day’s movie earlier than Oscar night time, significantly in the artisan races the place about 63% of the voters are? Davis’ movie is on observe to win 4 of its 5 nominations (actor, actress, costumes and make-up). Does it grow to be a “down-the-line” poll kind of vote? Additionally, might “Ma Rainey” be the most awarded movie of the night time? No non-best image nominated movie has led the wins solely, in the historical past of the Academy?

Lastly, with the SAG ensemble and Oscars’ greatest image, the two have solely matched 12 of the final 26 years. The final 5 have been “Parasite” (2019), “Highlight” (2015), “Birdman” (2014), “Argo” (2012) and “The King’s Speech” (2010). It’s value noting that Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Fennell’s “Promising Younger Lady” weren’t nominated for ensemble. Solely “Braveheart” (1995), “The Form of Water” (2017) and “Inexperienced E book” (2018) have gained image with out the nom.

Whereas this yr’s Oscar nominees offered the most numerous in historical past, are we headed for an all-acting lineup of actors of shade? If Zhao wins director and her movie taking image, that’s a state of affairs that 10 years in the past wouldn’t have even been imagined.

