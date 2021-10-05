Sagar Dhankar Demise Case: Sushil Kumar didn’t get bail, the courtroom rejected the bail utility

Sagar Dhankar Demise Case: Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Sushil Kumar) Didn’t get bail in Chhatrasal Stadium homicide case. A Delhi courtroom has rejected the bail plea of ​​wrestler Sushil Kumar in reference to the homicide of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. an afternoon in the past Sushil Kumar (Sushil Kumar) had approached the courtroom for bail.Additionally Learn – Sagar Dhankar Demise Case: Will Sushil Kumar get bail? filed bail utility; Listening to on Tuesday…

Sushil Kumar, in his bail plea, had argued that the police had registered a false case towards him and offered a "faulty symbol" of him. Kumar, along side a couple of others, has teamed up with former junior nationwide wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar. (Sagar Dhankar) And his buddies had been attacked in Would possibly this 12 months on the stadium over an alleged assets dispute. Dhankhar later died.

Suggest Nitin Vashisht, showing for the sufferer and the complainant, had stated an afternoon previous that Kumar will have to now not be launched on bail as the opposite accused are but to be arrested. Along with Kumar, they are able to affect the witnesses. The world wrestler, who has been in prison since June 2, had asked the courtroom for aid, pronouncing that he has been wrongly implicated on this case. He stated the allegations leveled towards him had been aimed toward humiliating him and tarnishing his symbol.

A Delhi courtroom dismisses bail petition of wrestler Sushil Kumar within the reference to the homicide case of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium. – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

In a petition, he stated the “unlucky dying” of a budding wrestler was once sensationalized and used towards him by means of some other people out of vested pursuits. The Olympian insisted that the police left no stone unturned to give a “false and improper symbol” of him. The police gave false data to the media to turn the hyperlink between him and the infamous criminal.

Within the petition filed by means of recommend Pradeep Rana, it’s been stated that the entire claims made by means of the investigating company after submitting the rate sheet are unfaithful and don’t have any foundation in fact.

(Input: ANI, Language)