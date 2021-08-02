Sagar Homicide Case chargesheet: Olympian Sushil Kumar is the principle accused within the 170 web page chargesheet

Delhi Police, Sushil Kumar, Sagar Rana homicide case, Delhi: Delhi Police has filed a 170-page chargesheet towards Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar and different accused within the homicide of a tender wrestler Sagar Rana Dhanakh at Chhatrasal Stadium. Sushil Kumar has been made the principle accused on this chargesheet.Additionally Learn – Delhi: Water degree in Yamuna recedes, nonetheless above ‘caution’ mark

Delhi Police has filed a 170-page fee sheet within the Sagar Rana Dhankhar homicide case. Sushil Kumar has been made the principle accused on this chargesheet. Sushil Kumar and his mates had allegedly assaulted 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar and his two buddies Sonu and Amit Kumar at the intervening evening of Would possibly 4 and 5. Later Sagar died. The police had previous described Sushil because the "primary offender and conspirator" of the homicide and stated they'd digital proof during which Sushil and his mates might be noticed beating Dhankhar with sticks.

