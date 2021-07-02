Sagar Parekh (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sagar Parekh (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Sagar Parekh is an Indian actor and style. He’s absolute best recognized enjoying essential function in TV displays equivalent to Tera Yaar Hoon Major, Balika Vadhu 2, Rajaa Betaa and Web Wala Love. Sagar has been lively in leisure business since 2014.

Beginning & Early Lifestyles

Sagar Parekh used to be born in Patna, Bihar. His mom’s identify is Hetal Parekh. He finished his training from Litera Valley Faculty, Patna and later moved to Mumbai to take a look at his good fortune in appearing box. In the meantime he additionally did commencement from Mumbai College. Sagar is recently residing in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Bio

Actual Identify Sagar Parekh Nickname Sunny Occupation Actor and Style Date of Beginning 1998 Age (as in 2021) 23 Years Beginning Position Patna, Bihar Nationality Indian House The city Patna, Bihar Circle of relatives Mom : Hetal Parekh

Father : Identify Now not Recognized

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Occupation

Sagar began his appearing profession in 2016 in an episodic function in TV display Gumrah. He later gave the impression in displays like Web Wala Love, Rajaa Betaa and Meri Gudiya. He additionally did a couple of episodes of Savdhaan India. In 2020, He labored as Laksha in Tera Yaar Hoon Major which used to be aired on SAB tv serial. In this efficiency Sagar were given alternative to play lead function in Colours TV display Balika Vadhu 2.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Litera Valley Faculty, Patna School Mumbai College Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Gumrah (2016)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 8″ Toes Weight 65 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Observing movies, Enjoying Guitar and Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Sagar Parekh

Sagar Parekh used to be born and taken up in Patna, Bihar to a trade background circle of relatives.

He were given the chance to make a tv debut from Gumrah. After this display, he needed to battle so much in Mumbai and after giving about 150 auditions, he began getting paintings within the business. He has been part of greater than 10 serials until now.

He thinks that, Web Wala Love used to be the largest turning level in his profession. He were given popularity and love after the display.

Sagar provides all luck credit score to his mom. He divulge that she motivated him to provide audition for TV displays. Curiously, whilst learning in a boarding faculty in Mussoorie, he had different plans.

In 2020, he labored in SAB TV’s display Tera Yaar Hoon Major starring Sayantani Ghosh, Ssudeep Sahir, Rajendra Chawla, Jaya Ojha.

Sagar used to be a part of the ZEE5 web-series, Babbar Ka Tabbar.

He’s an animal lover and has a puppy canine named Benzi.

He used to be additionally noticed in tv industrial of Vmart and Reliance.

You probably have extra information about Sagar Parekh. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

