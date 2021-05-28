Sagar Rana Homicide Case: Delhi Police arrested Rohit Karur, eighth arrest together with Sushil Kumar

Sagar Rana Homicide Case, Delhi, Delhi Police, Sushil Kumar, Information: Delhi Police’s 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana Homicide Case in Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, on Would possibly 4, Delhi Police (Sagar Rana Homicide Case) Every other accused Rohit Karur in (Rohit Karor) Is arrested To this point, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar on this case (wrestler Sushil Kumar ) 8 accused were arrested. Additionally Learn – Sagar Dhankhad Homicide: Sushil Kumar used to be observed beating Sagar Dhankhar with a pole, the video went viral

Tell us that two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar is recently within the custody of Delhi Police for six days.

The wrestler used to be killed at the intervening evening of Would possibly 4-5 at Chhatrasal Stadium

At the morning of 23 Would possibly, Rohini District Police arrested Sushil Kumar in a homicide case in a belongings dispute at Chhatrasal Stadium. 23-year-old wrestler Sagar used to be killed on this dispute. Sushil Kumar and his teammates allegedly attacked wrestler Sagar Dhankhar and his two pals Sonu and Amit Kumar at the intervening evening of Would possibly 4 and 5 on the Chhatrasal Stadium. Sagar died later because of harm. The struggle happened over a dispute over a belongings positioned within the Fashion The town house.

Sushil Kumar’s 4 partners have been arrested in combination

The police later arrested 4 of Sushil Kumar’s pals on Would possibly 26 and passed them over to the crime department. The police known the accused as Bhupendra (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24) from Jhajjar district of Haryana and Manjit (29) from Rohtak district. A majority of these arrested persons are companions of Sushil Kumar and have been occupied with a quarrel at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Charged accused Kala Asauda and lively member of Neeraj Bawana gang

A Delhi court docket despatched 4 alleged accomplices of Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar to 4 days of police custody in reference to the homicide of a 23-year-old wrestler on the Chhatrasal Stadium. The opposite 4 accused have been known as Bhupendra (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24) from Jhajjar district of Haryana and Manjit (29) from Rohtak district. Those persons are lively contributors of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs and have been arrested from Kanjhawla house of ​​Delhi at the evening of 25 Would possibly. On Would possibly 26, Delhi’s Rohini court docket despatched them to police custody for 4 days for wondering. Now he’s going to be produced sooner than this court docket on 30 Would possibly. A majority of these arrested persons are alleged accomplices of Sushil Kumar and have been occupied with a quarrel at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Sushil Kumar and his spouse Ajay have been arrested from Mundka house

Kumar, who has gained the Olympic put up two times, used to be absconding for just about 3 weeks. The particular department of Delhi Police arrested Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay from Mundka house of ​​outer Delhi on 23 Would possibly Sunday. On Would possibly 23, a Delhi court docket despatched Sushil Kumar and Ajay to 6-day police custody for interrogation in reference to the homicide of fellow wrestler. The court docket had mentioned that the allegations towards them are of a major nature and nobody is above the legislation. Either one of those will now be produced within the court docket on 29 Would possibly.