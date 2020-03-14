Sagarika Ghatge Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Sagarika Ghatge Wiki/Biography
Actual Identify: Sagarika Ghatge
Born: 08 Jan 1986
Born Place: Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India
Occupation: Actress, Mannequin
Sagarika Ghatge Age, Peak, Weight
Age: 33 Years as of 2019
Peak: 170 cm (Approx)
Weight: 56 KG (Approx)
Eye Coloration: Hazel Gray
Hair Coloration: Black
Determine Measurements(Approx): 35-27-36
Sagarika Ghatge Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Capricorn
Nick Identify: Sagarika
Faculty: Mayo School Lady Faculty, Rajasthan
School: H.R School Of Commerce, Mumbai
Schooling: 12Th Commonplace
Nationality: Indian
Wage: 9-10 Crore Per Film
Internet Price: $32 Million
Television Sequence Debut: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 In 2015
Movie Debut In Bollywood: “Chak De India” In 2007
Movie Debut In Marathi: Premachi Goshta In 2013
Movie Debut In Punjabi: Dildariyan In 2015
Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian
Well-known Position: Preeti Sabarwal In Chak De India
Controversies: None
Sagarika Ghatge Household & Caste
Father: Vijaysinh Ghatge
Mom: Urmila Ghatge
Brother: Shivjeet Ghatge
Sister: None
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Identified
Sagarika Ghatge Favourite Issues
Favourite Meals: Hen Biryani, Spicy Mutton
Favourite Actress: Kangana Ranaut
Favourite Coloration: Crimson
Favourite Vacation spot: London
Favourite Restaurant: Thai Pavilion
Sagarika Ghatge Hobbies
Sagarika Ghatge Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra
Boyfriend/Affair: Zaheer Khan
Marital Standing: Married
Marriage Date: 23 Nov 2017
Husband: Zaheer khan
Baby: N/A
Unknown Info about Sagarika Ghatge
- Does Sagarika Ghatge smoke? – Not Identified
- Does Sagarika Ghatge drink alcohol? – Not Identified
- Sagarika Ghatge is 1986 Jan born and her birthday falls on the eighth of January.
- Sagarika began her Bollywood profession from Chak de India film in 2007.
- Kolhapur, maharastra is bornplace of Sagarika Ghatge.
- Sagarika Ghatge attended School Lady Faculty, Rajasthan for her education.
- Sagarika Ghatge earned her commencement diploma from H.R School Of Commerce, Mumbai.
- She was in Relationship with Zaheer khan earlier than marriage, Zaheer khan is the love of her life they usually obtained married in 2017.
- Earlier than beginning an performing profession she was working as a mannequin.
