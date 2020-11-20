Sahara News: 62,000 crore rupees to be deposited to Sahara chief, otherwise jail will be again, SEBI filed petition in Supreme Court

Sahara News: SEBI has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Sahara chief Subrata Roy Sahara for not refunding the investors’ money. The market regulator has appealed to the Supreme Court of the country that the court should order the Sahara chief and his two companies to return the investors’ money. This amount is 62.6 crores. SEBI has said that if they do not return the money of the investors, then they should be taken back in custody. SEBI has cited earlier orders saying that the orders of 2012 and 2015 have not been followed. Earlier, the court had issued an order, which has not been complied with. So Sahara chief should return the investors money with 15 percent annual interest. Also Read – Loan Moratorium Case: Hearing adjourned till next week in Supreme Court

Investors had deposited money in a Sahara bond scheme, which was later found to be illegal. Now a long battle is going on in the court between Sahara chief and market regulator to return this money. In 2014, Sahara chief has also been arrested in contempt of court. After this, he has been on bail since 2016. Subrata Roy says that he has not done anything wrong, but SEBI told the court that Sahara has tried to violate the court order. Apart from this, their liability is increasing and they are walking out on bail.

Sahara spokesperson said that we have deposited Rs 22000 crore, but SEBI is exaggerating this amount. Sahara has already told the court that most of the money that investors had deposited has been returned. Documents related to this are submitted with SEBI.