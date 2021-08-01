Sahithi Jadi Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs

Sahithi Jadi is an Indian film actress and type, who essentially works in Tollywood movie business. She made her performing debut with the Telugu film Boy directed through Amar Viswaraj in 2019. Following the luck of Boy, she additionally options in a romantic Tollywood film RDX Love at the side of Payal Rajput and Tejus Kancherla within the supporting function.

Sahithi Jadi Biography

Title Sahithi Jadi Actual Title Sahithi Jadi Nickname Sahithi Occupation Actress & Style Date of Delivery June 19 Age But to be Up to date Zodiac signal But to be Up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be Up to date

Mom: But to be Up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Youngsters NA Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be Up to date College But to be Up to date School But to be Up to date Spare time activities Making a song & Dancing Delivery Position Hyderabad, Telangana, India Fatherland Hyderabad, Telangana, India Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian

Sahithi Jadi’s Respectable Social Profiles

fb.com/Sahithijadi19/

Twitter: But to be Up to date

instagram.com/sahithi_jadi/

Fascinating info about Sahithi Jadi

Sahithi Jadi Films

Sahithi Jadi Photographs

Listed below are one of the vital dazzling pictures of actress Sahithi Jadi,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar