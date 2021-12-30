Sahitya Akademi Award-2021: Sahitya Akademi Award-2021 introduced, see the checklist of commemorated writers right here

Sahitya Akademi Award-2021:New Delhi: Sahitya Akademi on Thursday introduced the award of the celebrated Sahitya Akademi Award for the 12 months 2021 to Hindi language writers of 20 Indian languages. Those come with Daya Prakash Sinha for Hindi and Namita Gokhale for English.Additionally Learn – Sahitya Akademi did on-line seminar on ‘Media and Literature’

Akademi secretary Ok Srinivas Rao stated in a free up that for Hindi, Daya Prakash Sinha for his play 'Samrat Ashok', for English via Namita Gokhale for his novel 'Issues to Go away At the back of' and for Punjabi via Khalid Hussain for his tale sequence. Sahitya Akademi Award has been introduced for 'Soolan Da Salan'. He stated that the awards introduced for the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2021 come with seven collections of poems, 5 collections of reports, two novels, two performs, one biography, one autobiography, one epic and one grievance guide.

The Secretary stated, the awards had been advisable via the jury committees of those Indian languages ​​and had been authorized as of late within the assembly of the Govt Board of the Akademi held beneath the chairmanship of Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi. Rao stated that the awards for Gujarati, Maithili, Manipuri and Urdu languages ​​could be introduced later. The Akademi awards a complete of 24 Indian languages ​​writers once a year.

In line with Rao, Moday Gahai (Bodo), Sanjeev Verenkar (Konkani), Hrishikesh Mallick (Odia), Mitesh Nirmohi (Rajasthani), Vindhyeshwari Prasad Mishra ‘Vinay’ (Sanskrit), Arjun Chawla (Sindhi), Gorati, for poetry-collections Venkanna (Telugu) might be rewarded.

The secretary of the Academy stated that Raj Rahi (Dogri), Kiran Gurav (Marathi), Niranjan Hansda (Santali) and Ambai (Tamil) could be awarded for the tale sequence. In line with the secretary of the Academy, Anuradha Sharma Pujari (Assamese) for the unconventional, Bratya Basu (Bangla) for the drama, D.S. Nagabhushan (Kannada), Chhavi Lal Upadhyay (Nepali) for Epic, George Onakkur (Malayalam) for Autobiography and Wali Mohammad Asir Kishtwari (Kashmiri) for Complaint were decided on for the award.

Along side this, the Akademi has additionally introduced Yuva Puraskar and Kids’s Literature Award 2021. Early life and Kid Awards are being given for 22 Indian languages.

Rao informed that within the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2021, Himanshu Bajpayee for his quick tale sequence ‘Kissa Kissa Lucknowwa-Lucknow Ke Awami Kisse’ for Hindi, Megha Majumdar for her novel ‘A Burning’ for English, Omar for Urdu Awards were introduced to Farhat for his poetry sequence ‘Zameen Zaad’ and for Punjabi to Virdevinder Singh for his essay sequence ‘Pa De Pailan’. The award in Tamil might be introduced later and the award in Rajasthani may not be introduced this 12 months.

The Secretary of Sahitya Akademi knowledgeable that within the Sahitya Akademi Kids’s Awards, Devendra Mewari used to be awarded for his play-collection ‘Nataka-Natak Mein Vigyan’ in Hindi, Anita Vachcharjani in English for her biographical guide ‘Amrita Sher-Gil: Rebellion with a Paintbrush, in Urdu. For this, an award has been introduced to Kausar Siddiqui for his number of poems ‘Charag Phool Ke’. Awards aren’t being given in Gujarati and Punjabi language this 12 months.

Rao stated, “Those books were decided on for the award via the three-member jury of the respective language following the prescribed variety procedure. In line with the principles, the Govt Board has introduced the prizes for the chosen books at the foundation of majority or consensus of the judges. He knowledgeable that the award has been introduced for the books revealed for the primary time right through January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019.

In line with the secretary, an engraved copper plate, scarf and an quantity of Rs one lakh might be given to the principle prize winner and an engraved copper plate and an quantity of Rs 50,000 might be given to Yuva Puraskar and Kids’s Sahitya Puraskar. Prizes might be introduced to the entire winners at a distinct rite later.