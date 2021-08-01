Sai Ronak Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Sai Ronak Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Sai Ronak Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Sai Ronak belongs to Telugu Indian cinema. He used to be first time presented within the movie Paathshala which used to be launched in 2014. In that film, he proposed to play the nature position Aadi. As of October 2021, Sai starring six Tollywood motion pictures used to be launched. His contemporary Drive Cooker film gained an attractive reaction from the target audience. He is without doubt one of the founders of Hyderabad-based dance studio referred to as HY Dance Studios.

Sai Ronak Biography

Title Sai Ronak
Actual Title Saikiran Katukuri
Nickname Sai
Career Actor
Date of Start 09 October 1991
Age 29 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal Scorpio
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Track, Bodily Exercise and Dance
Start Position But to be up to date
Native land But to be up to date
Present Town Hyderabad
Nationality Indian

Sai Ronak’s Reputable Social Profiles

fb.com/SaiRonakOfficial

twitter.com/saironak3

instagram.com/saironak

Attention-grabbing details about Sai Ronak

  • In 2015, this younger actors identify used to be within the nomination record for IFA Utsavam Awards.

Tollywood Motion pictures Checklist

  • Paathshala – 2014 (Function: Aadi)
  • Guppedantha Prema – 2016 (Function: Yuv)
  • Kaadhali – 2017 (Function: Kranti)
  • Lanka – 2017
  • Drive Cooker – 2020

Sai Ronak Photographs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here