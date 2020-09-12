Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji Finish COVID-Safe ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

Indian studio Yash Raj Movies’ “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” starring Saif Ali Khan (“Sacred Video games”) and Rani Mukerji (“Hichki”) has wrapped manufacturing with the taking pictures of a track and dance routine.

The shoot, at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Movies studios, adhered to the Indian authorities’s just lately introduced security protocols that enable motion pictures to restart manufacturing within the COVID-19 period.

The movie was basically full, save the track, by March, when the unfold of coronavirus halted manufacturing throughout the nation.

“We shot this sequence within the pandemic and we had been made to really feel extraordinarily comfy on the units as a result of YRF took all the required precautions earlier than the shoot commenced,” stated Mukerji.

“These are extremely delicate occasions and actors, producers, crew, everybody should be further cautious as a result of there’s a danger ingredient,” Khan stated. “I used to be amazed by the steps taken to make sure that now we have the perfect taking pictures expertise. It felt safer than at residence.”

The movie is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who beforehand served as chief assistant director on YRF’s “Tiger Zinda Hai,” starring Salman Khan. “I’m grateful that all of it went nicely as a result of it will give confidence to all the movie trade to return to shoot,” stated Sharma. The movie is produced by YRF chairman and managing director Aditya Chopra.

The movie is a sequel to 2005’s “Bunty Aur Babli” the place Abhishek Bachchan and Mukerji performed a pair of con-job perpetrators, Bunty and Babli, with cop Amitabh Bachchan in shut pursuit. This time round Khan and Mukerji play the titular pair.

Additionally enjoying con artists are Siddhant Chaturvedi who made a mark in Berlin title “Gully Boy” and Sharvari Wagh who made her streaming debut with Amazon Prime Video collection “The Forgotten Military: Azaadi ke liye” and can make her movie debut with “Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

“We had such a enjoyable taking pictures expertise earlier than the pandemic after which we couldn’t shoot or meet one another,” stated Chaturvedi.” “I’m glad that we may have a protected, enjoyable shoot.”

“As luck would have it, we needed to wrap by taking pictures a enjoyable track sequence and there was no higher option to meet all the workforce once more and produce the home down with numerous positivity, pleasure, and insanity,” stated Wagh.