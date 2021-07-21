Saif Ali Khan Wiki, Top, Age, Spouse, Kids, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Saif Ali Khan is an Indian actor and manufacturer. He’s well known among his fans as Saifu and Chote Nawab. Permit us to find out some additional eye-catching details about Saif.

Biography/Wiki

Saif Ali Khan used to be born on 16 August 1970 (age 51 years; as of 2021) in New Delhi, India. He studied at Lawrence College, Sanawar. At the age of 9, he used to be sent to Lockers Park College, Hertfordshire, UK. He graduated from Winchester Faculty, United Kingdom.

Physically Glance

Top (approx.): 5’ 8”

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Family

Parents & Siblings

Saif is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a former Indian Cricketer, and Sharmila Tagore, a former actress. His ancestors were Afghan in beginning. From his mother’s facet, he’s of Bengali descent while he belongs to the Nawabs of Pataudi on his father’s facet. His father used to be the nominal Nawab of Pataudi from 1952 to 1971.

His paternal grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, used to play cricket for England, and after 1947, he captained the Indian Cricket body of workers.

He has two sisters, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan. Soha is an Indian actress while Saba is a fashion designer.

Relationships, Partner & Youngsters

He gained married to Amrita Singh, actress, in October 1991. They gained divorced in 2004 and parted their strategies.

H used to be observed dating Rosa Catalano, an Italian model for rather some time.

Saif and Kareena Kapoor were in a live-in dating. On 16 October 2012, the couple gained married.

Saif and Amrita were blessed with two children, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena have a son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

On 21 February 2021, he welcomed his 2d son from his 2d partner, Kareena Kapoor, when she gave supply to her 2d son at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Health center. They named their 2d son Jeh, which implies ‘to return again’ in Parsi.

Career

Saif Ali Khan marked his debut in Bollywood with the film “Parampara” in 1993.

He fetched reputation with the films- “Yeh Dillagi” and “Major Khiladi Tu Anari.” Next, he carried out the lead place throughout the film “Being Cyrus,” which used to be a really applauded potency.

The movie “Dil Chahta Hai” proved to be a turning degree of his lifestyles. He used to be conferred with various accolades for his place throughout the movie.

https://media1.tenor.com/images/daffeb23df0edc0d6ba3ad4b06eb0f17/tenor.gif?itemid=12191721

With the exception of showing, he is an excellent host and has hosted many Filmfare Awards ceremonies. Saif moreover owns the producing company named Illuminati Motion pictures.

He produced and acted throughout the 2009 romance “Love Aaj Kal.”

Controversies

In 1994, he used to be surrounded by way of controversy when he, reportedly, beat Kanan Divecha, assistant editor of film magazine Superstar and Kind. He did it on account of the magazine had published an editorial about his Ex-wife Amrita Singh‘s dating with an actor. At the orders of the Over the top Courtroom docket, Saif and Amrita resolved the topic out of courtroom docket and apologized for the same in 1999.

In 1995, {{a magazine}} named Bombay Dost had critiqued “Major Khiladi Tu Anadi” as a gay film. In addition to, when Ashok Row Kavi, gay rights activist, ridiculed Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore, it made him offended and he beat Ashok inside of his house in Santacruz, Mumbai.

In 1998, he, along side co-stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam Kothari, used to be accused underneath the Flora and fauna Act and the Indian Penal Code for looking two blackbucks in Kankani, Rajasthan. It came about right through the taking photos of the movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain.” Later, Saif used to be discharged of Phase 51 (causing harm to flora and fauna) of Flora and fauna Act, Phase 147 (punishment for rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly of people) of the Indian Penal Code when he registered a reconsideration petition previous than a categories courtroom docket. In a while, Saif used to be another time charged underneath Phase 149 on account of the Rajasthan State Government filed a revision petition previous than the Rajasthan Over the top Courtroom docket. He, along side the entire accused of the initiation of the trial with the revised prices, used to be summoned by way of the Jodhpur Courtroom docket in February 2013. On 5 April 2018, Saif, along side the co-stars of “Hum Saath Saath Hain,” Tabu, Neelam Kothari, and Sonali Bendre used to be vindicated by way of the Jodhpur Courtroom docket throughout the 1998 blackbuck killing case. While, after the verdict of magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, Salman Khan used to be sentenced for 5 years.

In 2008, while filming for “Love Aaj Kal,” he supposedly hit Pawan Sharma, a photographer, at the Patiala railway station.

He grew to change into part of a topic after attacking an Indian businessman from South Africa at the Taj Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai.

When the Mumbai courtroom docket accused Saif of assaulting an Indian businessman from South Africa at the Taj Hotel, Mumbai, RTI activist S C Agrawal filed an objection with the Union Place of dwelling Ministry. He said that Saif shouldn’t be allowed to take care of the Padma Shri award bestowed by way of the then President Pratibha Patil for his contribution as an artist.

In 2013, a quarrel ended in a struggle when he used to be asked to leave the VIP living room at the Chowdhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow. Later, the struggle used to be resolved by way of the senior officials of the airport.

In an interview given to Anupama Chopra in January 2020, his ‘concept of India’ commentary attracted controversy. Inside the interview, he said,

I don’t think there used to be an concept of India till the British gave it one.”

Awards

Best Male Debut Award – “Aashiq Awara” in 1994

Best Comedian Award – “Dil Chahta Hai” in 2002

Best Supporting Actor Award – “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” Filmfare Motorola – Moto Glance of the 12 months – “Kal Ho Naa Ho” in 2004

Best Comedian Award – “Hum Tum” in 2005

Best Villain Award – “Omkara” in 2007

Padma Shri by way of The Government Of India in 2010

Superstar Computer screen Award – Best Supporting Actor – “Dil Chahta Hai” in 2002

IIFA Best Supporting Actor Award – “Kal Ho Naa Ho” in 2004

Bollywood Movie Award – Best Villain – “Omkara” in 2007

Rajiv Gandhi Award – Success in Motion pictures in 2008

Automobile Collection

He owns various sumptuous automobiles that embrace fancy sedans and SUVs. His automotive collection is composed of Audi R8 Spyder, BMW 7 series, Lexus 470, Ford Mustang, Range Rover, and Land Cruiser.

Belongings/Belongings

Saif owns the Pataudi Palace (price ₹800 Crore), a bungalow located at Bandra (price ₹6 Crore), and two chic bungalows designed by way of an Austrian architect.

Salary

With a internet price of spherical $140 Million, Saif will receives a commission ₹21 Crore according to movie.

Favourite Problems

Foods: Kebabs, Mutton Biryani, Bhindi (ladyfinger)

Actor: Robert De Niro

Actress: Sharmila Tagore

Motion pictures: The Excellent, the Bad and the Unpleasant, The Lord of the Rings

Track: Stairway to Heaven by way of Led Zeppelin

TV Unearths: Entourage, Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, 24, The X Information, Who’s The Boss

Colors: Crimson, Brown

Sports activities actions: Polo, Cricket

Perfumes: Chanel Recreation, Issey Miyake

Authors: Leon Uris, Edgar Allan Poe, Leo Tolstoy, Umberto Eco, Salman Rushdie

Books: The Holy Bible, Struggle and Peace by way of Leo Tolstoy, The Satanic Verses by way of Salman Rushdie

Development Fashion designer: Yves Saint Laurent

Eating place: Zodiac Grill at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai

Places: London and Los Angeles

Signature

Information

Saif is a non-vegetarian.

His leisure pursuits embrace learning novels, playing the guitar, traveling, fishing, and trekking.

He has a tattoo of his partner Kareena‘s identify in Hindi on his left forearm.

Previous, he used to smoke, then again in 2007, when he gained admitted to a sanatorium in Mumbai as a result of over the top chest pain, he made up our minds to prevent smoking.

There could also be an age hollow of twelve years between Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

He hurt himself if truth be told unhealthy and gained stitches on his head while acting a stunt for his movie “Kya Kehna.”

In 2005, he performed at the HELP Telethon Reside efficiency so that you can carry price range for the sufferers of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake.

When he used to be equipped to play the placement of Sameer throughout the movie- “Dil Chahta Hai,” he grew to become down the risk then again used to be influenced by way of Dimple Kapadia later.

Inside the mock pagri rite held after his father’s dying, on 22 September 2011, he used to be designated the 10th Nawab of Pataudi. The identify doesn’t have any legit importance. The then Leader Minister of Haryana used to be moreover present at this rite.

He’s a skilled guitarist and has moreover carried out in some dwell presentations.

His paternal house, the Pataudi Palace, is just 25 km from Gurgaon, and is now run by way of the Neemrana Motels crew and is reckoned a number of the many largest India palace lodges. The taking photos of slightly a couple of Bollywood films, like Mangal Pandey, Veer Zara, Rang De Basanti, Devour Pray and Love, have taken position proper right here.