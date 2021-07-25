Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Biography, Wiki, Weightlifting, Medals, Olympics

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is an Indian Ladies Weightlifter. She received the Gold Medal within the 48 KG class held at Anaheim of USA. She has received a number of awards previous however this award shall be on the subject of her middle and shall be remembered for years via Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and via all of the Indians. She used to be born and taken up in Manipur, India. In Tokyo Olympics 2021, Mirabai Chanu wins a silver medal in Ladies’s 49 Kg Weightlifting.

Mirabai Chanu used to be born and taken up in Imphal East of Manipur District in India. She used to be born on eighth of August, 1994. Saikhom received a number of medals within the commonwealth video games previous. She received the silver medal in 48 KG weightlifting class on the 2014 Commonwealth video games carried out at Glasgow. All through the 2014 commonwealth sport, the gold medal used to be received via any other Indian Khumukcham Sanjita.

Mirabai Chanu used to be certified for the 2016 Olympics however she failed to complete the development as she didn’t elevate the load in any of her 3 makes an attempt within the blank and jerk phase. After the lack of the Olympics, she began to paintings arduous and set a function for the Gold. Within the 2017 International Weightlifting Championship, she received the Gold medal via lifting a global report general of 194 KG in general (85 KG Grasp and 105 KG blank and Jerk). The 2017 International Weightlifting Championship used to be held at Anaheim, CA, USA. She made the entire nation proud via successful a gold for the rustic.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Biography

Title Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Nickname Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Occupation Weightlifter Date of Start August 8, 1994 Age 23 Homeland Imphal East, Manipur, India Nationality India Married No Peak 1.50 m Weight 48 lbs Present Town Imphal East, Manipur, India

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Gallery

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable