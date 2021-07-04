Saina Nehwal congratulated UP CM Yogi for victory, then offended Jayant Chaudhary informed the feminine participant – “govt shuttler”

Lucknow: Badminton participant Saina Nehwal congratulated Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath at the victory of the ruling BJP within the election of District Panchayat President in Uttar Pradesh (UP Zila Panchayat Election 2021) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Choudhary was once shocked. And he known as Saina a ‘govt shuttler’. Additionally Learn – Crew India can beat England on its land at the foundation of superb speedy bowling assault: Chappell

In a tweet on Saturday night time, Saina congratulated the Leader Minister for the landslide victory of the BJP within the election for the submit of District Panchayat President. About one and a part hours after that, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary made a powerful remark in this in a tweet. The use of the terminology utilized in badminton, she tweeted, "Executive shuttlers extolling BJP's skill to weigh down mandate. I keep in mind that citizens want to play onerous drop pictures at superstar other folks looking to affect their choice."



Considerably, the BJP claimed an enormous victory within the elections hung on Saturday for the submit of District Panchayat President in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Previous, out of twenty-two district panchayat presidents elected unopposed, 21 belonged to the BJP. The birthday celebration claims that during 67 out of 75 districts, applicants of its and its allies have occupied the submit of Zilla Panchayat President.

Expressing happiness over the victory of BJP within the election of the submit of District Panchayat President, Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned in a tweet on Saturday, “The ancient victory of the BJP within the election of the submit of District Panchayat President in Uttar Pradesh is the results of the general public welfare insurance policies of the revered Top Minister. This can be a manifestation of public self belief within the established just right governance in Uttar Pradesh. Because of all of the other folks of the state and hearty congratulations for victory.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh additionally mentioned in a tweet that his birthday celebration and allies have gained 67 out of 75 district panchayat president seats within the state. He thank you the folks of the state and the hardworking employees of the birthday celebration for this sudden end result.

However, the Samajwadi Birthday party accused the BJP of mocking the election, announcing that the BJP abducted citizens to transform its defeat into victory, compelled them in the course of the police and avoided them from vote casting. The previous Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh mentioned that it’s sudden that Samajwadi Birthday party gained many of the seats for the submit of Zilla Panchayat member within the Panchayat elections, however the BJP gained the posts of Zilla Panchayat President dishonestly. Bahujan Samaj Birthday party didn’t take part in those elections. Birthday party President Mayawati had mentioned that if there was once a decent election, her birthday celebration would have undoubtedly participated in it.