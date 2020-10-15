Saint Dog Dies: Kottonmouth Kings Member Was 44

Saint Dog, an unique member of the Southern California rap group Kottonmouth Kings, has died. He was 44.

In line with a coroner’s report launched by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division, Saint Dog was discovered unresponsive in his buddy’s residence and was pronounced useless shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. An post-mortem is being carried out to find out the reason for dying.

His report label, Suburban Noize Data, introduced his dying on Wednesday on Instagram.

“Our brother Steven ‘Saint Dog’ Thronson left us yesterday. We are going to miss you and your huge coronary heart. You have been certainly one of a sort and our hearts our damaged,” the publish reads. “However we promise to maintain your legacy alive threw your music. Everybody please take a while and say a number of phrases or inform a narrative about our fallen brother beneath. He touched so many and we are going to preserve his legacy thriving.”

Born Steven Thronson on Oct. 21, 1975, Saint Dog based the hip-hop group Kottonmouth Kings in 1996 together with D-Loc and Johnny Richter. Saint Dog was on their first three albums, “Stoners Reeking Havoc,” “Royal Highness” and “Hidden Stash.” He additionally featured on their most up-to-date album, 2018’s “Kingdom Come.”

Past Kottonmouth Kings, Saint Dog launched three solo albums on Suburban Noize. His newest challenge, “Bozo,” was launched on Aug. 2, 2019.