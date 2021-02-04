‘Saint Maud,’ ‘Nomadland,’ Among Films on BAFTA Awards Longlist

“Saint Maud,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Nomadland,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Ammonite” are among the many main movies on the British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts’ (BAFTA) longlist for annual British Movie Awards that have been introduced Thursday.

The publication of the longlists follows the BAFTA 2020 Overview, the place over 120 wide-ranging adjustments have been launched throughout voting, membership and campaigning to deal with an absence of variety within the 2020 Movie Awards nominations. As a part of these adjustments, a brand new longlisting preliminary spherical was launched for the awards, leading to three rounds of voting. Spherical one voting, which befell from Jan. 12-26, produced the longlists in all classes.

The directing class sees the BAFTA make an effort in direction of gender parity. To find out this longlist, in Spherical One, the directing chapter voted and the highest eight feminine and high eight male directed movies have been routinely longlisted. The remaining two feminine and two male administrators have been voted for by a longlisting jury, who’ve thought-about the following 10 rating feminine and male directed movies.

Spherical Two of voting will open Feb. 19 and shut March 1. Nominations can be introduced March 9. Spherical Three of voting commences March 25 and closes April 7. The BAFTA Awards will happen Apr. 11.

BEST FILM

15 movies undergo to the Spherical Two of voting, and 5 can be nominated.

“One other Spherical”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“Information of the World”

“Nomadland”

“One Night time In Miami…”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Soul”

“Sound of Steel”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The White Tiger”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

20 movies will undergo to Spherical Two of voting.

“Ammonite”

“Calm With Horses”

“County Strains”

“The Courier”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“The Father”

“Herself”

“His Home”

“Limbo”

“The Mauritanian”

“Misbehaviour”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Radioactive”

“Rebecca”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Supernova”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

12 movies have been longlisted, and 5 can be nominated.

“The Australian Dream”

“Being A Human Individual”

“Calm with Horses”

“His Home”

“Limbo”

“Moffie”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Uncommon Beasts”

“Rocks”

“The Cause I Bounce”

“Saint Maud”

“White Riot”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two of voting, and 5 can be nominated.

“One other Spherical”

“Bacurau”

“Collective”

“Expensive Comrades!”

“I’m No Longer Right here” (Ya No Estoy Aqui)

“The Life Forward”

“Les Misérables”

“Minari”

“The Mole Agent”

“New Order”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

“System Crasher”

“The Traitor”

“The Truffle Hunters”

DOCUMENTARY

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two of voting and 5 can be nominated.

“All In: The Battle For Democracy”

“Athlete A”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Changing into”

“Billie”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson is Useless”

“The Dissident”

“I Am Greta”

“MLK/FBI”

“My Octopus Trainer”

“The Social Dilemma”

“The Truffle Hunters”

ANIMATED FILM

Six movies will progress to Spherical Two of voting, and three can be nominated.

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“The Willoughbys”

“Wolfwalkers”

DIRECTOR

20 movies will progress to Spherical Two of voting, and 6 can be nominated.

“One other Spherical”

“The Assistant”

“Babyteeth”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“The Forty-12 months-Previous Model”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“Minari”

“My Octopus Trainer”

“Information of the World”

“Nomadland”

“One Night time In Miami…”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The White Tiger”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“One other Spherical”

“The Assistant”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Forty-12 months-Previous Model”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“By no means Hardly ever Generally All the time”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Soul”

“Sound of Steel”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“Babyteeth”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“The Father”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“I’m Considering of Ending Issues”

“The Invisible Man”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

“The Mauritanian”

“Information of the World”

“Nomadland”

“One Night time In Miami…”

“Items of a Girl”

“The White Tiger”

LEADING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Spherical Two of voting, and 6 can be nominated.

Amy Adams – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Bukky Bakray – “Rocks”

Radha Clean – “The Forty-12 months-Previous Model”

Jessie Buckley – “I’m Considering of Ending Issues”

Morfydd Clark – “Saint Maud”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Julia Garner – “The Assistant”

Vanessa Kirby – “Items of a Girl”

Sophia Loren – “The Life Forward”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Younger Girl”

Wunmi Mosaku – “His Home”

Kate Winslet – “Ammonite”

Alfre Woodard – “Clemency”

Zendaya -” Malcolm & Marie”

LEADING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Spherical Two of voting, and 6 can be nominated.

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Steel”

Kingsley Ben-Adir – “One Night time In Miami…”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Ralph Fiennes – “The Dig”

Adarsh Gourav – “The White Tiger”

Tom Hanks – “Information of the World”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Cosmo Jarvis – “Calm With Horses”

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods”

Mads Mikkelsen – “One other Spherical”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

LaKeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

John David Washington – “Malcolm & Marie”

Steven Yeun – “Minari”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Spherical Two of voting, and 6 can be nominated.

Niamh Algar – “Calm With Horses”

Kosar Ali – “Rocks”

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Ellen Burstyn – “Items of a Girl”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – “The White Tiger”

Glenn Shut – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jennifer Ehle – “Saint Maud”

Dominique Fishback – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Ashley Madekwe – “County Strains”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Saoirse Ronan – “Ammonite”

Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”

Helena Zengel – “Information of the World”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Spherical Two of voting, and 6 can be nominated.

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Bo Burnham – “Promising Younger Girl”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Mauritanian”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Barry Keoghan – “Calm With Horses”

Alan Kim – “Minari”

Frank Langella – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night time In Miami…”

Clarke Peters – “Da 5 Bloods”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Mark Rylance – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Paul Raci – “Sound of Steel”

David Strathairn – “Nomadland”

Stanley Tucci – “Supernova”

CASTING

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two of voting, and 5 can be nominated.

“Babyteeth”

“Calm With Horses”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“The Mauritanian”

“One Night time In Miami…”

“Items of a Girl”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Sound of Steel”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“The Dig”

“Greyhound”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Information of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Rebecca”

“Saint Maud”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The White Tiger”

COSTUME DESIGN

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

“Mank”

“Misbehaviour”

“Mulan”

“Information of the World”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Radioactive”

“Rebecca”

“The Secret Backyard”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“America Vs. Billie Vacation”

EDITING

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“One other Spherical”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“Information of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Sound of Steel”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The White Tiger”

MAKE UP & HAIR

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“Blithe Spirit”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Rebecca”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“True Historical past of the Kelly Gang”

“America Vs. Billie Vacation”

“Surprise Girl 1984”

ORIGINAL SCORE

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“The Little Issues”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“Information of the World”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Saint Maud”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Information of the World”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Radioactive”

“Rebecca”

“The Secret Backyard”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Surprise Girl 1984”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Greyhound”

“The Invisible Man”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“Information of the World”

“The Previous Guard”

“The One and Solely Ivan”

“Pinocchio”

“The Secret Backyard”

“Sonic The Hedgehog”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“Surprise Girl 1984”

SOUND

15 movies will progress to Spherical Two, and 5 can be nominated.

“Greyhound”

“The Invisible Man”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Information of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Younger Girl”

“Saint Maud”

“Soul”

“Sound of Steel”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Surprise Girl 1984”

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six movies have been longlisted, and three can be nominated.

“Bench”

“Cha”

“Chado”

“The Fireplace Subsequent Time”

“The Owl and the Pussycat”

“The Music of A Misplaced Boy”

BRITISH SHORT FILM

10 movies have been longlisted, and 5 can be nominated.

“The Delivery Of Valerie Venus”

“Dad Was”

“Dọlápọ Is Positive”

“Eyelash”

“Lizard”

“Fortunate Break”

“Miss Curvy”

“My Brother’s Keeper”

“The Current”

“Tic Toc”