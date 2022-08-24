Saints Row causes a stock market crash of Embracer Group after publishing its analyzes

The latest release in the Volition Studios saga has not convinced the press or the shareholders.

Without a doubt Saints Row was one of the biggest games in august, but apparently the title has not come out as Embracer Group would have wanted. Even the coffers of the company have been affected. After the analyzes were published of the game developed by Volition, after 4 in the afternoon, Embracer Group shares fell.

as collected Stephen Totilo, Axios journalist, you can see in the image that Embracer shares have dropped from almost $75 to $69.58. This drop represents a decrease in 7% in one day, as detailed by Axios. Currently the price is at a very similar figure at the time of writing this news, as seen in Investing.

To get an idea, in the PS5 version of Metacritic Saints Row it has a

64 on average with 47 analyzes collected while on Xbox Series X the title has a 67 on average compiling the notes of 33 media. On PC it reaches 70 with more than a dozen analyzes.

Although the analyzes have not followed, it does not mean that the game is going to be a guaranteed sales failure. The next fiscal report of the Swedish company clarifies it. In any case, if you want to know what Álvaro Castellano thought of the title developed by Volition, we invite you to read the analysis of Saints Row.

More about: Saints Row, Volition, Deep Silver and Embracer Group.