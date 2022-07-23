Saints Row confirms cross-play, but functionality won’t connect all platforms

Deep Silver talks about cross-gen, so multiplayer will be limited to consoles from the same family.

Publisher Deep Silver prepares to launch a promising Saints Row a thousand follies and many customization options. To raise the expectations of the players, its authors have already released a minigame with which we can create our crazy character, but its distributor also wants to advance details of the experience that, on this occasion, finish resolving the doubts about the crossplay.

It’s not cross-console play.Deep SilverSpeaking to GamesRadar+, Deep Silver explained how this functionality will be introduced in Saints Row: “There are cross-gen“, begins a representative of the publisher. “Co-op between Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S is possible, and between PS4 and PS5 too — but It’s not a cross-console game.“. Beyond this, the company does not address the PC field, as it cannot confirm if this platform will be included in the Xbox and PlayStation crossplay.

It should be remembered that Saints Row will allow us to enjoy a cooperative way in which we can experiment and do all kinds of crazy things with a friend. This one may participate in the entire campaign and you will have the possibility to enter our game with your personalized avatar. In this way, the fun in the open world developed by Volition will be multiplied by two.

We will have the opportunity to explore the extravagant universe of Saints Row next August 23rd, date chosen for its launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. The game has already reached its gold phase and, according to the words of the companion Iván Lerner in his first impressions of Saints Row, this open world experience combines so well the fun moments with the tense situationsthat it is difficult not to have it in the spotlight.

