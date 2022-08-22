Saints Row details its minimum and recommended requirements on PC to immerse ourselves in Santo Ileso

With a GTX 1070 and an I7 or Ryzen 5 processor you can already play at 60 FPS in 1080p.

Los requirements for PC users is a information so essential that determines whether a game will be purchased or not. It depends a lot on the components that each player has on his computer. in this case Volition has made your requirements easy days before Saints Row is released on the market. They have also mentioned that the game they will release it on Stadia for those who want to play it through the cloud.

Saints Row will also launch on Google StadiaAs can be seen in the image that Volition has published on the Saints Row website, the requirements are shown in 4 sections. Undoubtedly the most common are the first two. if you want to play 1080p y 30 FPS you will need a graph GTX 970 or RX 480 while as a processor you must have at least a Ryzen 3 1200 or an i3 3240.

If you want to do to better performance you will have to have something more demanding and make use of DirectX 12. of graph with a GTX 1070 or RX 5700 You will be calm to run the game at 60 FPS, as long as you have an i7 6700k CPU or a Ryzen 5 1500X. In terms of available space, the most appropriate would be to have more than 50 GB free on an SSD.

On the one hand, memory RAM goes from the 8GB up to 16, but with 12 you can already play in a stable way. On the other hand, in terms of memory graphics card VRAM you should have way recommended 8 GBbut with 4 or 6 you can play between 30 and 60 FPS.

Saints Row will be released in a couple of days, that is, the next August 23rd we can check how its performance behaves. It is worth mentioning that the title will be available for temporary purchase on PC through the Epic Games Store. If you want to liven up the wait, you can read this special about Saints Row where Iván Lerner has already tried the game and has given some impressions about the title.