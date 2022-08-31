Saints Row dominates UK sales and multiplies by five those of the studio’s previous game

Volition’s title occupies the first place in the weekly ranking, selling much more than Agents of Mayhem.

One more week, the top weekly sales in the United Kingdom gives us a good reading of how the market is doing at a European level. On this occasion, one of the recent releases, the new Saints Row by Volitionis the protagonist, with the ranking being altered mainly by his presence.

It has sold five times better than Agents of MayhemIf we take a look at the data shared by Games Industry we see that the crazy open world action game occupies the first position of the weekly ranking, having sold almost five times more than Agents of Mayhem, the multiplayer spin-off of the saga that did not do well in 2017.

The other great release of the last seven days is none other than Soul Hackers 2, by Atlus, although in its specific case it fails to enter a top 10 which, let us remember, only counts physical sales in the British territory, so it remains to be seen what its performance has been in the digital format.

For the rest, Horizon: Forbidden West continues to hold strong in second place thanks to the PlayStation 5 packs that go on sale alongside the game, while Nintendo Switch Sports completes a podium that is followed by the regular hybrid console titles that always dominate the sales tops.

Below we leave you the top ten positions of the weekly ranking of best-selling physical video games in UK stores.

UK best sellers of the week

Saints Row

Horizon: Forbidden West

Nintendo Switch Sports

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Minecraft (Switch)

Grand Touring 7

Grand Theft Auto V

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



If you want to know how this twist on the franchise that Volition has given, we recommend you consult the analysis of Saints Row that Álvaro Castellano has signed for 3DJuegos, in which he concludes that his proposal is conservative but also extremely fun.

