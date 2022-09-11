Saints Row exceeds its sales expectations, but how many copies does it have to sell to be profitable?

The action video game arrived in stores several weeks ago with not very positive reviews from the press.

Despite underperforming in the press, Saints Row is selling fast enough to exceed expectations since Embracer Group in its success according to statements made to investors that have recently come to light. In them, in addition, it is located in two million the number of copies needed for the development of Volition Studios start to be profitable.

“The game is likely to do well financially and is currently running on Xbox and PlayStation. We must separate the reception of the players and the economic data. More than a week after its release, it is still among the top sellers in the gross revenue rankings on Xbox and PlayStation, which is above expectations given the critical reviews.”

In this way, Embracer Group believes that they will break even with software sales this fiscal year and expect them to sell above what Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands did in its first three months, 125 million dollars plus at least another 10 million. on PC thanks to the first with the Epic Games Store. At the moment no specific data on the Saints Row lawsuit has been shared.

Saints Row was launched on August 23 selling a story full of action, crime, extraordinary scenes and surprises brand of the house, topped with a sense of humor. You can delve deeper into the video game by reading the analysis of Saints Row by Álvaro Castellano, who said in his evaluation lines: “If we are aware that it is a title to disconnect and enjoy casual entertainment without great pretensions, we can enjoy a great experience.”

