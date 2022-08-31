Saints Row gets a patch to fix frustrating crashes, though it hasn’t made it to Xbox yet

The Epic Games and PlayStation versions have already received the first bug fixes from Volition.

On August 23, Saints Row was published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia, but some users have come across errors that frustrate the experience during the first days playing the adventure of Volition that, at the moment, does not seem to have had a bad debut in sales.

It will come to Xbox consoles once it is approvedThose responsible for the title have confirmed that the first patch is now available after launch, although at the moment it is not available for download on all platforms. Volition has commented that, in the absence of approval on Xbox consolesthe fixes have already been applied to the Epic Games and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, although it shouldn’t take long for Microsoft machines.

As we saw in the official patch notes, the main change has to do with the unexpected closures that some users are suffering, although there are other modifications that we leave you below and are part of an update file that weighs approximately 5 GB:

Fixed crash when the player used the Star Launcher after customizing it.



Fixed problem with high sensitivity camera .



. Fixed vehicle theft animations.



Fixed localization and text issues on Epic.



Fixed an issue when running the game on Epic with DX12.



They have disabled adaptive triggers on ps5 although there is an intention to reactivate them once the resistance is balanced.



although there is an intention to reactivate them once the resistance is balanced. Resolved situations where the Riding Shotgun was too hard on Sensei difficulty.



In his analysis of Saints Row, Álvaro Castellano comments that “if we are aware that it is a title to disconnect and enjoy a light-hearted and unpretentious entertainmentwe can enjoy a great experience”, but also warns that “you have to ask more of a studio like Volition in terms of news and innovation”.

