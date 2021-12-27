Saints Row shows new videos about its map, weapons, customization and missions

Volition’s reboot of the action saga recently delayed its release to summer 2022.

2021 is coming to an end, and among all the great launches that await us next year, Saints Row It is one of the ones that is having the most complications. Volition He has seen how his plans with the title have changed over the months, leaving us, at least for the moment, a delay to summer 2022 as the most recent news.

However, from the study they do not skimp when it comes to teaching their game. For this reason, these Christmas days have been shared through the official title accounts on social networks various videos with gameplay which you can see below. It is a combination of small cuts, with pieces that we had already seen before and new ones.

Among the highlights that are taught, we see lots of action, making it clear that shootings and chases will become highly important in this reboot of the saga, which seeks to return to the essence of the first installments. In addition, they have placed special emphasis on your map, the largest to date in franchise history.

Other aspects are also highlighted, such as the weapons arsenal which we will access, which will have a strong customization component. This will also affect vehicles (from cars to motorcycles, through helicopters) and characters, who will be involved, apart from the main story, in side missions of all kinds, although in the clips we see they focus too much on the chases.

There are multitude of videos short, so if you want to see them all, you can visit the official count Twitter’s title.

Saints Row’s new release date is marked on the calendar on the day August 23, 2022, when it will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. His last great trailer as such we saw it at The Game Awards 2021 and, from the team, they do not stop insisting on that back to the origins. In 3DJuegos we have already seen it, and the truth is that at the time it left us wanting more, because its proposal seems, above all, crazy and fun.

More about: Saints Row, Volition, Video, Weapons, Map and Deep Silver.