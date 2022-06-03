Saints Row The Third or how to make a city our private playground and destruction

The Saints Row saga is synonymous with madness and freedom of action. With a resume this anarchic, it’s no wonder players looking to be the ultimate “Agent of Chaos” keep coming back to her. And in this race to be the most thug and chaotic sandbox, there is a game that has won the unconditional love of fans: Saints Row The Third.

If we have to define open worlds with a single word, it cannot be other than freedom. From the first steps of this type of scenarios that allow the player to do what he wants, they are Many the studios that have chosen this type of structure to build some of their best titles. In fact, we would end up talking about the triple A studios that have NOT developed a game of this type, each one with its own style. And of course, at this point we cannot ignore the GTA saga, which was practically the one that began to apply in a broader and more ambitious way what we see in this type of games that offer all tools that they can to allow the player express himself freely, even if it means causing chaos around them.

However, there is another series with a very similar theme that was once described by some as The clone of the Rockstar saga that, clearly inspired by Grand Theft Auto, has left us with the most crazy, acid, destructive and satirical games that have given the open worlds to date. It is, of course, the Saints Row saga. And if we take a closer look at this successful series developed by Volition, also parents of Red Faction, there is a title that shines above his brothers, Saints Row The Third. The most successful and best valued of the series, as its authors recognize, and also being the beginning of a race towards the most absurd chaos, since it was from this game on that the Saints faced the most bizarre challenges that are remembered.

The Saints’ dominance in video games

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Since the beginning of the saga in the days of Xbox 360 and PS3, we have seen how the criminal gang of the Saints has become more and more powerful in fictional recreations of some US cities, and not exactly discreetly. Guns, gang wars, robbery, extortion, sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll (or rap for that matter) is what you can read on their business cards. That and a comical sense of admiration on the part of the public, always so willing to give up their well-being in order to take a selfie with one of the members of the band.

The popularity of the saga is such that it has even had some “celebrities” to illustrate their criticismThe popularity of the saga is such, and its sense of humor so chaotic, but fun at the same time, that it has even had some “celebrities” among its cast to illustrate their humorous criticisms or satires of a society that values ​​image more than the acts. The most notorious example is that of the well-known adult film actress Tera Patrickwho lent his voice and image to a character in the second part of the saga that he has no qualms about parody herself. But what has really given the series, and in particular The Third, the status of a timeless classic is the flexibility and visual appeal provided by the open worlds in which its games take place. Unlike other contemporary games of its time, The Third did not want to restrict the player the least when it comes to exploring the city of Steelport and causing as much chaos as possible in it.

nothing stops us ignore completely the main plot of the title and dedicate ourselves to start sowing chaos through its streets. Which is appreciated since, just as in many open world games we are forced to progress in history in order to unlock new areas of the map, here we have all the areas and neighborhoods unlocked from minute 0. Without forgetting that freedom of action was also reflected in the ability to customize the “gang leader” at will in the most outlandish ways possible, with the craziest weapons you can think of.

Although it was not something that Saints Row The Third invented, an aspect that was shown revolutionary It was the fact that as you carry out actions and complete activities, you gain reputation points, and with it we can give our avatar more strength, health, greater damage capacity with weapons, vehicles, more beasts, etc. But the virtues do not end here. Do you want a member of the band to accompany you to the “party”? Go ahead, or better yet, yes. you have a friend who also likes to be an “agent of chaos” because the game allows you to form those cooperative duos like Rigs and Murtaugh, or Tango and Cash in a “bad” version to enjoy what Steelport City had to offer. Finally and again, we barely had limits.

This summer the ‘reboot’ of Saints Row is eagerly awaitedAll this accompanied by a staging that reflected in a very comical and graphic way the destruction that we caused to the fury of our fans in the streets. Not for nothing, Saints Row has the honor of having some of the most absurd weapons in the video game. It is true that the Volition series is not the best example of launching a message by way of criticism of the worst qualities of superficiality, or a waste of subtlety when it comes to portraying the stereotypes of criminals in society, but it is undoubtedly the one who knows how to do it best with a smile and without any fear of being the victim of their own teasing.

And with all this success behind them, fans of the Saints already have a new video game on the horizon that comes with the promise of reinterpreting the best that the saga has given throughout its long history in the world of electronic entertainment. . With that long-awaited “reboot” of Saints Row ready to be released in just a few months, revisiting the crazy action of The Third has been a pleasure that we invite you to replicate, either with the original game or with the remastering that it has brought. a great “facelift” to run The Third on Ultra HD. And now if you’ll excuse us, he calls us our “hommie” Pierce saying the cops are poking their noses at our latex businesses in the Stanfield area.