Saints Row unleashes its action with a new gameplay trailer of its city, combat and characters

The Volition reboot was scheduled for early 2022, but it will take a little longer to arrive.

Saints Row He did not want to miss his appointment in The Game Awards 2021. The gala presented by Geoff Keighley left us, apart from the usual list of winners, a good handful of announcements, both for well-known games and new surprises. We already knew him, but we could see a new trailer with a lot of gameplay.

Places a strong emphasis on persecutionsIn the video, Volition He teaches us more about his reboot of the saga, which wants to recover the essence of the first Saints Row. In the footage of just over two minutes, we see his determined commitment to action, with a strong emphasis on chases, in addition to showing us various mechanics related, above all, to combat and movement.

Likewise, we can see some of the characters that will be part of the main plot that will take place in Santo Ileso, the city that will allow us to enjoy the open world of the title. There is no lack of implausible moments typical of the franchise, although the most fantastic elements that we saw in the last installments have been eliminated.

With Saints Row, Volition intends to return to the origins, leaving aside, according to the studio’s words, the most bombastic component, although without ruling out its usual madness. To play it we will have to wait for August 23, 2022, after suffering a delay from its previous date, set at the beginning of the year. It will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

