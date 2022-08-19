Saints Row warms up its launch with a new trailer of its frantic story

The reboot developed by Volition opens on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on August 23.

There is very little left to play the definitive version of Saints Row, this reboot of the saga of Volition which aims to give the proposal a breath of fresh air while recovering part of the essence of the franchise. At the top of the news you have a new trailer that tells us about his story.

The two-minute video serves as a presentation for the campaign that we will be able to complete soon. Its managers ensure that the trailer is spoiler freeso it is very useful to take a first look at some of the missions without spoiling the events that may occur during the adventure.

Releases August 23 on PC and consolesThis advance lets us see more of the unbridled action that it will offer, the rivals that we will cross on the way and the extreme power struggle that surrounds the city, without forgetting elements such as experience, friendship, betrayal and, of course, the sense of humor that has always characterized the saga. In addition, Saints Row will have a very complete customization system that will allow you to create the most varied characters.

After its last delay, Saints Row will finally be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S next tuesday august 23rd, having confirmed crossplay between platforms of the same family. In 3DJuegos we have been able to play it in advance, so we invite you to take a look at the impressions of Saints Row to see first-hand why we think it is a change that the saga needs.

