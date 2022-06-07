Saints Row would be preparing a surprise minigame for the Summer Game Fest, according to Tom Henderson

This reboot is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on August 23.

Fans of action and spectacular scenes have their sights set on Saints Row, the new installment of Volition that aims to be a saga reboot. Although the title will continue to exploit the classic features of the franchise, it has also placed special emphasis on all the possibilities of customization. After all, the developers have already claimed that this program reflects the most powerful set of tools of the studio.

According to Henderson, the game will be presented during the Summer Game FestAlthough the game is scheduled for release in August 23rdit seems that Volition wants to give wings to our imagination with a free game, according to information leaked by Tom Henderson in the middle exuter. With the name of “Boss Factory” (referring to the game, where we will be called “Boss”), we will be able to try all the character customization options and create the perfect avatar for Saints Row.

Always according to Henderson, we will be able to transfer this new avatar to the world of Saints Row as soon as it is released. In addition, Boss Factory will work as a kind of social network in which users will have the opportunity to show their creations to the rest of the players, who will be able to vote your favorites and descargar other characters created.

Henderson states that this game will be presented during the Summer Game Fest and will be available from the same June 9. Personalization is one of the pillars on which Saints Row rests and, after seeing it in action, we can assure you that it will bring us a festival of laughter and madness. On the other hand, we have noticed that, although the title promises to have a lot of fun, his feelings are not far from what is seen in the rest of the saga. If you want to deepen this opinion, we encourage you to read our first impressions of Saints Row.

