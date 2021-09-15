Sajita-Rehman’s LOVE STORY: Female friend hiding in boyfriend’s room for 10 years, either one of them at the moment are married

Sajita Rahman Love Tale: The person concealed his female friend in a room of his space for 10 years with out somebody’s wisdom. The female friend was once additionally hiding in a room of the sweetheart’s space for see you later. Now this guy has after all married his female friend. This situation of Kerala has been very talked-about. Rahman after all were given legally married right here along with his female friend Sajita. The 2 were given married underneath the Particular Marriage Act at a neighborhood sub registrar’s place of business. When Rahman introduced the female friend house, she was once two decades previous. The female friend was once additionally of the similar age.Additionally Learn – Love Affair: A married girl was once having an affair with a 17-year-old neighbor, all of sudden either one of them disappeared from the home.

Dressed in a cotton salwar, Sajitha regarded satisfied signing the wedding record and Rahman, 30, was once dressed within the conventional ‘mundu’ (dhoti) and blouse. The couple later disbursed goodies and thanked those that supported their marriage. “We want you a contented and non violent lifestyles,” Rahman stated. Sajita’s folks attended the rite however Rehman’s kinfolk, who adversarial the wedding of each, stayed clear of it. Additionally Learn – Boy and lady jumped into the neatly, tied with each and every different, the stunning ultimate want written within the suicide word

Nenmara MLA Okay. Babu attended the marriage and stated that a wide variety of fortify could be given to the couple to construct their house. The citizens of Ayilur village right here, Sajita and Rahman are round thirty years previous and a couple of months it was once published that Sajita was once dwelling in a room with Rahman for ten years. Additionally Learn – Suicide going to a person unsatisfied with female friend’s marriage, police stored his lifestyles via mountaineering 200 steps

The Kerala State Fee for Ladies had even registered a case towards Rahman for containing a girl hostage for see you later.