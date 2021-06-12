Sajjad Lone’s tweet on terror assault in Sopore, Kashmir, ‘When will this insanity finish?’

Jammu and Kashmir Taking a jibe on the militants who performed Saturday’s assault in north Kashmir’s Sopore, Other folks’s Convention leader Sajjad Lone mentioned the gun enslaves the ones for whom it needs to battle. Sajjad Lone made a number of tweets after the incident. He requested when will this insanity finish and requested the gunmen to take into accounts whose fight they’re preventing. Additionally Learn – J&Okay: Terrorists assault CRPF-Police crew, two policemen martyred, two injured and a couple of civilians additionally killed

Lone tweeted, “5 killed, 3 civilians & 2 policemen in Sopore assault. Mr. Gunmen, about 5 Kashmiri funerals, 5 widows, 10 grieving outdated oldsters. A dozen or extra orphans. All Kashmiri. So, Mr. Gunman, I in point of fact wish to know whose aspect you’re on.” Additionally Learn – Digvijay Singh’s Audio Viral, If Congress Returns To Energy, Will Rethink Phase 370, BJP Assaults

He endured, “When will this insanity finish? Gun got here to Kashmir in 1989, 32 years later, I will obviously say that gun enslaves best the ones other people for whom it intends to battle. The gunmen in point of fact want to take into accounts whose fight they’re preventing.” Additionally Learn – J&Okay: 8 KM lengthy all climate Qazigund-Banihal Highway Tunnel able with 2100 crores, will open quickly

When will this insanity finish. Gun got here to Kashmir in 1989. 32 years down the road. I will unambiguously state. That gun enslaves the very those who it purports to battle for. The gunmen in point of fact want to contemplate whose warfare they r preventing. – Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) June 12, 2021

On Saturday, two civilians and two Jammu and Kashmir policemen have been martyred in indiscriminate firing by way of terrorists on a police celebration in Sopore. Police mentioned that Lashkar used to be in the back of the assault.