Sakamoto Days Chapter 153 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Since November 2020, Sakamoto Days, a hitman comedy manga, has been making waves within the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Taro Sakamoto, a former legendary assassin who retired from crime after falling in love and starting a family, recounts his exploits in the manga.

Former foes perpetually disrupt his tranquil days, seeking his destruction or enlisting him to return to the underworld. Sakamoto, his airheaded ally Lu, his telepathic sidekick Shin, and his companions must employ their intelligence and cunning to safeguard his family and convenience store.

Its blend of thrilling racing action and intriguing characters distinguishes it. With anticipation for Chapter 153, fans are awash in suspense. Nevertheless, the thrill does not cease there.

We will provide comprehensive information regarding Sakamoto Days Chapter 153, such as its release date, raw scan release date, summary of previous chapter 152, plotlines, as well as sources for reading.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 153 Release Date:

Everyone is eagerly anticipating the release date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 153, particularly fans who cannot wait to read the following chapter while experiencing the story’s football-related emotional ups and downs.

That is excellent news. The release date for Sakamoto Days Chapter 153 is February 4, 2024. The release time of Sakamoto Days will vary across different regions of the globe.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 153 Storyline:

The shocking revelation that Aoi, Sakamoto’s wife, was the leader of the Guild, the organization that has been attacking Sakamoto as well as his allies, will continue in Sakamoto Days Chapter 153.

Aoi elaborated that she oversaw the sequence of events that culminated in Sakamoto’s affection for her and his subsequent retirement from the hitman profession. Additionally, she disclosed that she initially instructed Shin to execute Sakamoto but subsequently changed her mind and chose to preserve his life.

Her objective was to eradicate assassins from society in order to establish a peaceful world, and she held the conviction that Sakamoto possessed the capability to accomplish this.

Nevertheless, Aoi’s scheme was not as altruistic in nature as it initially appeared. Furthermore, she acknowledged that she inserted explosive devices into the brains of every Guild assassin, Shin and Lu included.

She issued a threat of detonation in the absence of cooperation from Sakamoto. She also disclosed that she had abducted and held hostage Hana, the daughter of Sakamoto.

Subsequently, Aoi directed Sakamoto to execute the president of the USA, who was attending a summit in Japan. She asserted that this would incite an international conflict that would result in the annihilation of all assassins worldwide, after which she would reconstruct a peaceful society using her resources and influence.

Sakamoto was devastated and shocked by Aoi’s betrayal, but he maintained his commitment to his family. He resolved to confront Aoi in an effort to thwart her scheme. Furthermore, he harbored the desire to ascertain the veracity of Aoi’s motivations and deeds, as well as her genuine love for him.

Shin and Lu, likewise astounded by Aoi’s disclosure, elected to support Sakamoto’s efforts to rescue Hana and the entire world. They additionally vowed to discover a way to defuse Aoi’s bombs and protect one another from them.

Sakamoto and Aoi will engage in a titanic battle in Chapter 153 of Sakamoto Days, which will also detail the destinies of Shin, Lu, and Hana, as well as the president. Can Sakamoto thwart Aoi and ensure the safety of his family?

Will Aoi divulge her genuine emotions and motivations? Will Shin, as well as Lu, be able to endure the mental explosions? Is it possible that the president will evade Aoi’s assassination attempt? Learn more in the following chapter of Sakamoto Days.

Where To Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 153?

Readers of the manga Sakamoto Days can obtain the latest chapters as well as authorized translations from a variety of authorized sources.

Viz Media operates Shakenen Jump, a digital platform for distributing illustrated segments of Sakamoto Days. Manga Plus provides English translations as well as scans of the original Japanese edition of Sakamoto Days.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 153 Recap:

Sakamoto will leverage his exceptional preventive abilities and unknown weaponry to breach Aoi’s defenses and reach the location of the president. He endeavors to prevent Aoi’s scheme to assassinate the president and expose it to the public.

Due to her intelligence and allure, Aoi will have the ability to control both the president and humans. She intends to assume the persona of a formidable and benevolent individual who aspires to promote harmony and collaboration. She might even employ her connections and resources to conceal her actions and prevent herself from becoming stalled.

Due to their fortitude and good fortune, Shin as well as Lu will possess the capacity to endure the mental explosions. After attaining a greater altitude, they will accompany Sakamoto in his endeavor to thwart Aoi.

Furthermore, we will make an effort to trace Hana and liberate her from Aoi’s control.

Hana may possess the intelligence and strength necessary to elude Aoi, who is endeavoring to ensnare her.

The woman will inform Sakamoto of her current location. She might also attempt to converse with Aoi regarding her inclination and convince her to reconsider with her immediate family.

Aoi will elaborate on her background and objectives, including how she rose to the position of guild leader and the benefits she anticipates from her strategy. Furthermore, she will express her sentiments and opinions regarding Sakamoto, Shin, Lu, and Hana, as well as the profound regard she has for each of them.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 153 Raw Scan Release Date:

As of the time this article was written, raw scans and spoilers for Chapter 153 of Sakamoto Days have not been made available. As they typically become available a few days prior to the official release date, one can anticipate their arrival on February 1, 2024.

Nevertheless, I strongly discourage you from perusing spoilers and unaltered scans, as they might contain erroneous or insufficient details that could impede your appreciation of the manga.

In addition, it is impolite to read spoilers as well as raw scans with regard to the manga’s creators and publishers, who labor diligently to provide fans with high-quality material.

What Are The Rating For Sakamoto Days Chapter 153?

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has published one of the most popular as well as well-received manga, Sakamoto Days, which has received favorable ratings and reviews from both critics and fans.

The manga receives an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Viz Media website. On MyAnimeList, it has a median score of 8.05 on a scale of 10.