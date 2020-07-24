Saket Gokhale, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, filed a petition against Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan, High Court dismisses

Ram Mandir Bhumi Poojan: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his close confidant Saket Gokhale had filed a petition in the High Court against the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5 in Ayodhya, demanding that the Bhoomi Pujan be stopped. It was argued in the petition that it was against the rule to organize this time during the Corona period, so it should be ordered to stop. The court has rejected this petition of Saket Gokhale. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi – said PM is only engaged in making an image of himself

The petition filed in connection with stopping the Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan said that this religious event is against the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs against Kovid-19 and it is fear of spreading further infection of Corona. Saket Gokhale said in the petition that about three hundred people are gathering in the program, which is against the rules to stop Corona.

In the petition against this pooja program it was also said that after all the Uttar Pradesh government cannot change the rules of the central government, therefore, any religious event in the state should be stopped so that the fear of spreading of Kovid 19 and the health of the people is bad. Harm done.

After waiting for more than one and a half years, people are going to get a feeling of this auspicious day, then once again, politically, an attempt is being made to stop this auspicious work. Questions were also raised in the petition that when there is no exemption to celebrate a festival like Bakrid, then why is the Bhoomi Pujan program being done for the construction of Ram temple.